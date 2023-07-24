Boldly Bringing Lower Decks to Comics: An Interview with Ryan North

On Star Trek: Lower Decks, currently streaming its third season, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos rarely gets the opportunity to go where no one has gone before, given the nature of Second Contact missions. But thanks to New York Times-bestselling and Eisner Award-winning writer Ryan North (How to Take Over the World, Danger and Other Unknown Risks), our favorite Lower Deckers will soon be heading somewhere they have yet to visit — the panels of the upcoming Lower Decks comic book adaptation!

The first entry in the monthly three-issue miniseries, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1, from publisher IDW will be arriving at your local comic shop this September 14, and will feature interior art by Chris Fenoglio (Goosebumps). To mark its release, our interview with North reveals tantalizing hints about what’s in store when the Cerritos warps into your LCS this week. Not only that, our friends over at IDW also provided us with interior pages from STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1 (below) to check out after the interview.

StarTrek.com: We understand you have seen every episode of Star Trek (except one). Can you tell us about your history with Trek? Do you have a single favorite episode? How about a favorite Trek captain?

Ryan North: Haha, I should have been ready for the "Who is your favorite captain?" question! But I've gotta go with Picard. He's someone who is thoughtful and empathic and just, but also very creative. I have a friend who told me that when she was a little girl, her dad would pause Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes at their climax, and ask her what she thought Picard should do in this situation. It honestly sounds like such a cool way to figure out ethics and your own humanity.

There was a long time in my life where I wondered why anyone would want to watch or read anything other than science fiction, because then you could know what the future would be like. I kind of thought that everything in Star Trek was researched and thoughtful and a sincere best effort at showing tomorrow. Of course, now as an adult, I understand the restrictions under which these things are made, and the time crunches, not to mention moments when you just want to tell a story and not be constrained by other restrictions like that. You invent transporters because there are really efficient storytelling technique to get your characters around, not because you studied matter to energy translation. But as a kid I didn't know that, and didn't care! I just wanted to know what life in the 23rd and 24th Centuries was like.

And yes, I've watched every episode of Star Trek except one, and the one that I haven't watched is a secret I will take to my grave.