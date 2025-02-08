Warp Five: The Lower Decks Cast on the Cerritos' Future

On passing the mantle to her first officer Jack Ransom, Lewis reflects, "It's very, very cool. It's everybody recognizing everybody has strengths. Like I said, when you grow up together where these folks have been, so you see how far they have come and you've come up together and you have each other's backs. And I think that that's great. I think that that's a great life lesson, which is really powerful in the way Mike McMahon writes and has developed our character arcs and the way he's developed the show. It is just really, really smart

As for Jerry O'Connell, he was thrilled by Ransom's promotion, noting how much it means to him in his own personal life. O'Connell shares, "I got to tell you, first of all, the finale of Lower Decks is the best. Thank you to the fans. Thank you to Alex Kurtzman. Mike McMahan really labored over this finale. He toyed with it. He messed with it, he tinkered with it. He fixed it, he changed it. Shout out to Mike McMahan. I just want everyone watching this to know before you write something about Mike McMahan on Reddit or on a message board, he really cares about you so much. He really thinks about you so much. He works, he lives, he breathes Star Trek and Starfleet."

"I am personally so excited to talk to you about the finale of Lower Decks because my wife [Rebecca Romijn] is Number One in Strange New Worlds," says O'Connell. "I now outrank my wife in Starfleet. I'm a captain. I want to say to my wife, because when the finale comes out of Lower Decks, I'm going to sit down, I'm going to watch it with her."

"When Ransom becomes captain, I'm going to be watching it with my wife and I'm just going to tap her on the knee," laughs O'Connell. "First of all, we have a chair in our living room. I'm going to step over it Riker-style. Leg is going to come over the chair. I'm going to sit down and I'm going to tap my wife and my wife is going to look at me and I'm going to go, 'Honey, look at me. I'm the captain now.' I'm going to say that to my wife."

"I want to thank Mike McMahan. I want to thank Alex Kurtzman. I want to thank all Lower Decks viewers. I want to thank all of Starfleet. I want to thank Will Wheaton. I want to thank Riker himself. I want to thank everybody. I want to thank Picard. I want to thank Dr. Crusher. Spock from Stranger New Worlds, Pike from Strange New Worlds. Everybody. La'An, M'Benga, Tawny, Jack Quaid, Noël, Eugene, everybody. I want to thank you for getting me to outrank my wife in my house. You have no idea how much this means to me. I promise to respect it, to honor it, to live my life with a Starfleet code and ethics. I will never forget this. Thank you. Thank you. Look at me. I am the captain now."