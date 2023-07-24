Star Trek: Lower Decks | Who Are the Senior Command Crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos?

Commander Jack Ransom (voiced by Jerry O’Connell) serves aboard the Cerritos as the first officer under Captain Freeman. Despite his propensity for shamelessly flirting with women, sucking up to his superior officers, composing hours of songs on his guitar, and belief in the "classic Jack Ransom peace brokering," Ransom is a strong Starfleet officer who adheres to regulations and procedures.

Ransom often clashes with Ensign Beckett Mariner due to her disregard for Starfleet protocols and direct orders from senior officers, especially Captain Freeman. Once, following a misunderstanding on Gelrak V, Ransom stabbed Mariner to prevent her from impulsively diving headfirst into a combat trial and risking her life and the lives of the entire away team. Despite the risk of being court-martialed, his actions on Gelrak V impressed her. However, it does disturb him that Captain Freeman often forgets when he’s around when she and her daughter Beckett Mariner are on good terms.

While Ransom can be hard on the junior crew, and according to Deanna Troi, "exaggerate [his] confidence in order to mask an ocean of insecurity," he takes great pride in the work of the Bridge crew and has been known on occasion to commend the actions of Ensign Brad Boimler. He went as far as praising Boimler as one of the best officers aboard the Cerritos and recommending his promotion and transfer to the U.S.S. Titan’s Captain Will Riker.

Lieutenant Shaxs