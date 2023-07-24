Star Trek: Lower Decks | Who is Bradward Boimler?

Reporting For Duty

The eager-to-please junior officer was assigned to the U.S.S. Cerritos in the command division upon graduating Starfleet Academy. Despite not being a distinguished starship like the Titan, Boimler took great pride in the work on the Cerritos.

Captain Will Riker of the Titan once told Boimler that he wishes he could “be on a ship that’s exploring and solving science mysteries instead of nonstop fighting,” and that he should “enjoy it while you have it” on the Cerritos.

Boimler understood the importance of the Cerritos more than most. After all, “First Contact is a delicate, high-stakes operation of diplomacy. One must be ready for anything when humanity is interacting with an alien race for the first time. But we don’t do that. Our specialty is second contact. Still pretty important. We get all the paperwork signed, make sure we’re spelling the name of the planet right, get to know all the good places to eat…”

As for the best parts of the Cerritos, Boims called out the warp core, the Bridge, the photon torpedo tubes, and then cetacean ops.