How Lower Decks' Captain Freeman Rose to the Occasion

But as the Captain replies to Yem — the smaller the ship, the tougher the crew!

The axiom is tested in the second season finale, “First First Contact,” when the Cerritos serves as back-up on a First Contact mission in the Laaperian system, assisting the U.S.S. Archimedes. Just like the first season finale, in which Riker made an appearance and subsequently revealed he and Freeman had a history together, the second season finale of Lower Decks also includes an appearance by a significant person from Freeman’s past — the Excelsior-class Archimedes is under the command of Freeman’s good friend Captain Sonya Gomez (Lycia Naff).

Before “First First Contact,” the last on-screen appearance Gomez had made was during the second season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. During the pair of episodes in which Gomez appeared, she was an ensign aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise­-D, and in a memorable scene, she even spilled hot chocolate all over Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

When disaster strikes the Archimedes in the Laaperian system, the Cerritos crew leaps into action to save the day. In the previous season finale, the Titan arrived at just the right time to rescue Freeman and her crew, but the Cerritos get the opportunity to step up this time.

Thanks to the orchestrated efforts of the crew at large – especially Freeman’s command crew, with Billups and Ransom playing particularly instrumental roles during the tense rescue mission – the Cerritos can overcome immense odds and avert disaster. The gracious Captain Gomez then gives Captain Freeman the chance of a lifetime — the opportunity to perform the all-important role of making First Contact with a new civilization.

Once First Contact (and first, second, and third drinks) with the Laaperians has been accomplished, Freeman returns to the Cerritos, where Boimler has completed his “Captain Freeman Day” banner and put it up in the bar. The banner alludes to the “Captain Picard Day” banner seen in the TNG episode “The Pegasus,” in which Picard seems somewhat uneasy with the way his position as Captain of the Enterprise-D (a ship with, like, five daycares) makes him a role model for the younger children who reside on the ship under his command.

Just as Picard eventually grows to accept this role, saving the “Captain Picard Day” banner in his storage space at the quantum archive, Captain Freeman Day marks the occasion on which Freeman recognized that, regardless of how she or her ship may be perceived by the crews of other classes of Starfleet ship, as Captain of the Cerritos, she’s content with the role she occupies. She resolves to decline the promotion offered by Starfleet command and instead remain aboard the Cerritos, keeping our beloved crew intact.