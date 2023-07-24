Below Deck with Lower Decks: The Redshirt Club

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks has the Cerritos crew dealing with a Pakled spy (and all the jokes that come from the very idea of a Pakled spy). At the same time, Ensign Boimler has caught the attention of a group of ambitious junior officers who are looking to climb the Starfleet ladder.

This “club” is looking to add another member, and Boimler’s exploits on the U.S.S. Titan under Captain Riker have caught their attention. Hoping to get the attention of the Cerritos’ command staff, they work to help each other land cool assignments on the bridge and other high-profile locations where they’re liable to be noticed and considered for promotion. They even have a club name — “the Redshirts.”