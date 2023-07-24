Below Deck with Lower Decks: Shari yn Yem

It’s testing time on the Cerritos!

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks sees Captain Freeman and her crew facing an assessment of their effectiveness while undertaking scenarios based on previous Starfleet missions. To that end, Starfleet dispatches a “drill administrator” to conduct the evaluation, and she wastes no time putting the Cerritos crew through their paces.

Longtime fans will certainly recognize the inspiration for several of the training scenarios, which include tests drawn from classic Star Trek villains like the Borg and the Klingons as well as visits to the Mirror Universe and even the weird, alien-conjured Old West town of Tombstone, Arizona, as seen in the original Star Trek series episode “Spectre of the Gun.” This naturally means plenty of references to a handful of classic Star Trek episodes, but the most fun callback has to be the drill administrator herself, Shari yn Yem. A Pandronian, she represents a race not seen on Star Trek for 47 years.

(You read it right. 47. How poetic is that?)