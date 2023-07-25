A Trip to the Pleasure Planet

Danny Mallory Ortberg: Same episode! In my memory at least, Picard is always saying “I need a vacation... from this vacation!” Throughout the episode he embodies the “miscast and long-suffering straight man trapped inside an 80s sex hijinks comedy” trope better than anyone else in Star Trek history. That episode really sets the tone for me (apparently Gene Roddenberry wanted to incorporate a lot of explicit gay sex but got shut down), because there’s almost always the counter-fantasy of being “tricked” on the Risa episodes – Picard is tricked by Riker into displaying sexual availability; on Star Trek: Enterprise, Tucker and Reed get tied up in their underwear by two thieves in “disguise” as hot Risian ladies in one of the most obvious/stale trans panic scenarios; Janeway, on Star Trek: Voyager, talks about Risa via that super-common '80s-era urban legend about a businessman waking up in a bathtub after a night with a beautiful seductress only to find out he’s missing a kidney… there’s something about Risa that always brings up this fantasy (desire? fear? hope?) of opening the door to pleasure a little bit so that someone will overpower or outthink you into giving up more than you’d intended. Do you know what I mean?

Colette Arrand: I think I do! The only show that lets its crew loosen the reins a little is Deep Space Nine, and even then you’ve got Worf’s displeasure about the seeming ease of life on the planet, an illusion created by a weather control system without which Risa would be the Federation equivalent of Ferenginar. Since humans are often our touchstone, that tug-of-war between fear and desire makes a lot of sense — even in a post-scarcity society, we’re so predisposed towards work (which, one hopes, is something done towards a clear goal) that letting off a little steam is an uncomfortable prospect. Who are we when we’re not working? What are we capable of when we’re told to enjoy ourselves without remorse?

To return to “Captain’s Holiday,” I had no idea that Roddenberry wanted the planet to be explicitly okay with the idea of gay desire, but I’ve always read the episode as one with a queer heart, despite Picard ending up with Vash in the end.

Danny Mallory Ortberg: I mean, in some ways the whole history of Star Trek is like: Something is almost explicitly gay, then, at the very last second, isn’t. This isn’t a new thing, obviously. There’s a long history of queerness-through-metaphor in science fiction, Star Trek in particular. The sort of caginess or withholding-ness that results from almost writing something or someone canonically trans/bi/gay into a story is really interesting. And so you can end up with this weirdly wholesome, weirdly straight planet that’s supposedly dedicated to pure pleasure and experimentation that sort of… shorts out that withholding structure. So Risa stories almost always involve some sort of brainwashing, or mind control, or memory loss, because they have to stop imagining something, but they can’t say what they’re not willing to imagine. Risa ends up being, weirdly, this very repetitive, limited, restrictive place.

Colette Arrand: Right! Re-watching “Captain’s Holiday,” I was reminded of my experience as a closeted person in college. My friends watched me read books and write poetry and listen to Belle and Sebastian, and they figured that what I needed was a girlfriend, so they signed me up for OKCupid. I was … not comfortable with this. Being forced to dabble with the idea of sex as someone who was, then, uncomfortable with their sexuality and gender identity felt like learning, to my horror, that my friends perceived me as straight! And it kept happening for years! I was really buttoned up about it, the way Picard is in the episode, constantly surrounded with the fantasies of others, the fantasies other people held for me, without an ideal outlet for any of it. Eventually, like Picard finding a cave to dig a hole in, I found the outlet I needed, and was able to open myself up to the idea of being someone capable of desire and being desired. Risa functions as a door to that possibility for these characters, but it’s ultimately up to them to step through it. That most of them do — and in ways that speak so truly to human nature — is one of the small, delightful surprises of the series.