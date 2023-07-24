The Planet Risa and Gene Roddenberry’s Unrealized Queer Vision

“Let He Who Is Without Sin…” did attempt to do something different. In the episode, Jadzia Dax and Worf visit Risa where they come across Arandis, a local woman who used to know the symbiont Dax when it inhabited a male Trill named Curzon. Arandis and Curzon were very well acquainted with each other. In fact, Curzon died on Risa while seeking jamaharon with Arandis, necessitating the transplantation of the symbiont to a new host — Jadzia. She now carries Curzon’s memories and experiences, some of which include an unspoken but undeniable attraction to Arandis, much to Worf’s chagrin. There is even a scene where the two women engage in a very flirty exercise of making pottery together because to the symbionts (who change genders depending on the host) and the uninhibited Risians, gender has very little to do with attraction. This, it seems, was closer to the Risa that Gene Roddenberry envisioned.

Another great thing that “Let He Who Is Without Sin…” did for Risa was adding to its history and turning it into a metaphor for all of Star Trek. Prior to the episode, Risa was essentially a planet of hats; it only had one defining characteristic, which was a beach resort sort of theme. It had sand, it had oceans and lagoons, it had shoreside villas, and it had people constantly walking around in bikinis and see-through plastic ensembles. The DS9 episode expanded heavily on that. As Worf explained it, Risa is an “artificially created paradise maintained by the most elaborate weather control system in the Federation. In its natural state, Risa is little more than a rain-soaked geologically unstable jungle,” constantly plagued by monsoons and devastating earthquakes.