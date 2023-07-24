The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)

For anyone who grew up with 50 to 500 channels of cable TV — let alone an almost infinite variety of streaming platforms, apps, and assorted niche media — it's hard to imagine what a limited world television was in the 1960s. With only three major networks offering scripted programming, actors had to grab whatever roles they could to keep working. As a result, eagle-eyed viewers may notice the same faces popping up again and again on different shows from the time period.

Two of the most popular shows of the decade, Star Trek and Batman (1966), are noticeable for the number of actors who "crossover," appearing on both series. Rather than look at the most famous examples of this phenomenon — Frank Gorshin, Yvonne Craig, Roger C. Carmel, and Julie Newmar — we are going to focus on some of the lesser-known names who managed to snag compelling minor roles on both shows.

Charles Dierkop as Morla in "Wolf in the Fold"