Charles Dierkop on Classic Hollywood, Wolf in the Fold, and More

StarTrek.com: You just turned 80, which we find hard to believe. How are you feeling, and what are you up to these days?

Charles Dierkop: I feel fine. I've got a lot of drive, as far as career stuff is concerned. I'm a lifetime member of the Actor’s’ Studio. I go and participate there occasionally, in the process of acting. The business is what I'm not interested in. Acting itself I'm interested in, because it's parallel to my life as a human being, the same problems off-stage as on-stage. On-stage is a little more intense, I'm finding out. I did a couple things recently, but I'm not really interested in working that much. I live alone, so I don't have to talk to. So, it’s nice to go to the studio or to work once in a while. And I go to see plays and watch sports.

You mentioned having done a couple of projects recently. IMDB lists a short called Monty and the Runaway Furnace, and also The Midnighters.

CD:Monty and the Runaway Furnace is a short film, 30 minutes or so. I play Monty. It's about a janitor who has this antique furnace downstairs below the big corporate building. He's lost his wife, so he puts all his energies and love into talking to the furnace. He talks to it like it's his wife. The guy upstairs, who owned the big corporation before, was real friendly with me, but he died and his son took over. New Age kind of guy, the son. Wants to get rid of the old stuff, meaning the furnace and me. Therein lies the Runaway Furnace. It's a very cute film, actually.

What is The Midnighters?

CD:The Midnighters is a film about an old ex-bank robber who's dying at the time and is visited by a guy who spent 30 days in jail. I had held the money all that time, supposedly. But I had to let go of the money, because people came and threatened my wife and me. I had this nice, really good scene where they show the character, because like I said, I have a big problem with this guy, and I'm dying.

I don't know when it's going to be released, but Monty and the Runaway Furnace has been shown at several festivals, at things like Dances with Films in L.A. It’s going to be in the Durango, Colorado Festival in March. I've been going to Durango every year for the last 15 years as a juror for documentaries. That's where I did Butch Cassidy in 1968. So, I've been sort of accepted as the adopted son of Durango, Colorado. I guess I'll go back for the showing. The altitude is getting a little worse for me. But I really loved what I got to do in both Monty and the Runaway Furnace and The Midnighters. It helped me realize, "Hey, I can still do this." God knows, the longer you don't do it, you start getting a little insecure about it.

Prior to Star Trek, you had worked with Roddenberry and Robert Justman on The Long Hunt of April Savage. What you do recall of your time working with them, and did that job lead to Star Trek?

CD:Let's put it this way: We were shooting outside, at Big Bear, making this Western, and we were waiting for a setup, the next set to be set up. I was sitting, talking with this guy. He looks like a mountain man. So, we're talking about things. I forget, probably just life itself. After about 20 minutes or so I said, "By the way, you on this film?" He says, "Yeah." I said, "What are you working on with it?" He says, "I'm the producer." It was Gene Roddenberry. I was so impressed with that, because he has a humility about him that is rare with people when they have a position. They tend to have to everybody that they're in charge. Gene was just the opposite. He was really a humble guy. I was very impressed with the fact that he didn't need to tell me he was the producer. Just talked with me, a pretty young actor. That was my run-in with Gene Roddenberry. I'll never forget that one. That was a wonderful introduction.

As far as Star Trek, I have no idea. That was around 1966 or 1967. I was just trying to get work. To me it was one of those science-fiction show was like another, whether it be a Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea or Land of the Giants or Star Trek or Lost in Space, or whatever other shows were on at the time. I had no idea that this was going to turn into what it turned into.