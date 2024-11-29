Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Feature

    Published Nov 29, 2024

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Head Games

    Of course Data's head detaching from his body shouldn't be controversial.

    By Dayton Ward

    SPOILER ALERT: Discussion for Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 5, Episode 7: "Fully Dilated" to follow!

    Illustration of Data's head on a table among tools, work gloves, and a mug

    StarTrek.com

    Another day, another hole torn into the very fabric of the space-time continuum.

    You know how tricky these things can be. One minute you're cruising along, minding your own business as you go about looking for strange new worlds to explore while seeking out new life and new civilizations when WHAM! Some other ship comes flying out of a subspace fissure and you find yourself looking through the viewscreen at…yourself, but your other self has a beard and muscles and just decides to start stabbing his bridge crew as punishment for their navigational error. Or, maybe you're trying to help save a planet from its sun going supernova, but you end up creating a temporal rift that sends you back 150 years just so you can create a whole splinter timeline featuring younger versions of you and your pals.

    Thankfully, things aren't quite that bad for the Cerritos crew on this week's all-new episode of . All they have to deal with is repairing their third dimensional fissure in the last week, after finding out a purple-hued U.S.S. Enterprise apparently slipped through from the other side of this latest rift and into our universe. Things start to get complicated when Lieutenant Boimler detects a Starfleet power signature coming from a nearby planet, Dilmer III, and Captain Freeman concludes the purple Enterprise must have left behind a piece of technology from their universe. Uh-oh.

    'Fully Dilated'

    "Fully Dilated"

    StarTrek.com

    In the hopes of finding the reading's source before it's discovered by anyone from the planet's pre-warp society, Lieutenant Mariner leads T'Lyn and Tendi down to the planet, which exists in a "space-time differential" that causes a dilation of time. One second aboard the Cerritos translates to a week passing down on the planet surface. If this sounds familiar to you, it's because Captain Janeway and her crew encountered a similar world in the sixth-season episode "." After arriving on the surface, the away team soon finds the source of the Starfleet energy reading — the head of the purple Enterprise's second officer, Lieutenant Commander Data!

    "Wait," I can hear someone saying. "This sounds kinda familiar, too…."

    'Fully Dilated'

    "Fully Dilated"

    StarTrek.com

    You're not wrong! Data's detached head is hardly a new thing. That dude's noggin comes away from his body so much he qualifies to be !

    (Psst: Check out the animated episode "," and or the second-season Lower Decks episode "." Don't feel bad. Nobody expects you to remember all of this stuff. That’s what we’re for!)

    Even without hands, feet, or a torso, Data's purple head quickly becomes something of a sounding board for Tendi. She's struggling with the idea she might not be up to the task of serving as the Cerritos' science officer, especially with T'Lyn having expressed interest after Captain Freeman announces a need to fill that position. Sure, it's a little weird taking advice from a disembodied head, but on Lower Decks? This is just a typical Thursday.

    Data discovers parts of another android, his brother Lore, as he lifts his head in 'Datalore'

    "Datalore"

    StarTrek.com

    Of course Data's head detaching from his body shouldn't be controversial. He's an android, after all! The first time we see this sort of thing comes in "" from 's first season, when Data learns . Data along with an Enterprise away team find Lore, disassembled and in storage, in an underground vault on the planet Omicron Theta. They put him back together, and of course hijinks ensue.

    Data's detached head lays in a pile of dirt under a cave on Earth for several hundred years in 'Time's Arrow, Part II'

    "Time's Arrow"

    StarTrek.com

    Data's own severed head becomes quite the topic of conversation a few years later, when crews working in an underground cavern in San Francisco find artifacts dating back to the 19th Century. Included among the relics is…Data's head.

    Wait, what?

    Look, it happens in a time travel episode, all right? Specifically, TNG's fifth-season finale, "," and there's so much weirdness involved that of course it spills over into "" to kick off the sixth-season. Without going into too much expository insanity, let's just say that "paradox" barely starts to cover it.

    (I'm pretty sure this is when the Department of Temporal Investigations started issuing antacid tablets as standard equipment to their field agents.)

    In a lab, Data converses with B-4's disembodied head in Star Trek Nemesis

    Star Trek Nemesis

    StarTrek.com

    Hang on, we're not quite done with those and their shenanigans. Don't forget that lovable rascal, B-4, introduced to us in the final TNG feature film, . When the Enterprise detects positronic energy signatures on the planet Kolarus III, Captain Picard along with Data and Worf go down to investigate. They find six positronic signatures corresponding to different components of B-4, an earlier version of Soong's android creations which eventually begat Data and Lore. Hauling everything back to the Enterprise, they put him back together, and of course ( :: checks earlier paragraph :: ) hijinks ensue.

    But wait! There’s more!

    Show of hands: Who out there is reading the current (as I write this) and comic series from IDW? If so, then you know that a detached Data's head also plays a key role in those series' intertwined storylines. Lore's there, too, and you should know by now from experience that nothing good tends to come out of these two brothers reconnecting in any form. That certainly holds true here, as Lore has nefarious plans for his brother. He separates Data's head from his body and (say it with me) hijinks ensue.

    'Fully Dilated'

    "Fully Dilated"

    StarTrek.com

    Meanwhile, back on Dilmer III, weeks are passing as Boimler works to repair the transporter console after he shorts it out by spilling a drink all over it. Smooth move, Boims. To find out if the Cerritos is successful in returning Data's head to its proper dimension or the away team dies of old age in the time it takes Boimler to find a sponge or some paper towels or something, you'll have to check out this week's episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks!

    Get Updates By Email

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Unlikely Friendships Reflect the Heart of Star Trek
    Feature
    Collage of episodic stills featuring Burnham and Georgiou, Kira and Sisko, Picard and Q, Tuvok and Neelix, and Shran and Archer
    Elementary, Dear Enterprise: Starfleet's Detective Tales
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of an officer interrogates another shining a light on them with documents on a desk
    Star Trek Sets Course for the Nearest Starbase
    Feature
    Illustration of three different starbases surrounded by planets
    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Photon, Photoff
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of a photonic lifeform haloed by purple bursts of energy
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top