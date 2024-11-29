Below Deck with Lower Decks: Head Games

Another day, another hole torn into the very fabric of the space-time continuum.

You know how tricky these things can be. One minute you're cruising along, minding your own business as you go about looking for strange new worlds to explore while seeking out new life and new civilizations when WHAM! Some other ship comes flying out of a subspace fissure and you find yourself looking through the viewscreen at…yourself, but your other self has a beard and muscles and just decides to start stabbing his bridge crew as punishment for their navigational error. Or, maybe you're trying to help save a planet from its sun going supernova, but you end up creating a temporal rift that sends you back 150 years just so you can create a whole splinter timeline featuring younger versions of you and your pals.

Thankfully, things aren't quite that bad for the Cerritos crew on this week's all-new episode of . All they have to deal with is repairing their third dimensional fissure in the last week, after finding out a purple-hued U.S.S. Enterprise apparently slipped through from the other side of this latest rift and into our universe. Things start to get complicated when Lieutenant Boimler detects a Starfleet power signature coming from a nearby planet, Dilmer III, and Captain Freeman concludes the purple Enterprise must have left behind a piece of technology from their universe. Uh-oh.