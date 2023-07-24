SDCC 2022: New Era of Star Trek Comic Books Launches with Star Trek #1

IDW is proud to announce a bold new direction in Star Trek comics, beginning with a brand-new flagship ongoing series that goes where no one has gone before! Debuting in October 2022, STAR TREK #1 features art by Ramon Rosanas (Marvel’s Star Wars, Ant-Man), and scripts by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the creative team behind Star Trek: Year Five.

STAR TREK #1 weaves an epic and unprecedented adventure story that spans the far reaches of the Star Trek multiverse, bringing together characters from across the galaxy — and all eras and variations of the beloved franchise — who must band together to prevent the mysterious murder of the gods.