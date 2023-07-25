A Look Back at 'Bem'

Originally written as an episode of the third season of The Original Series, “Bem” found its home in animated form. Already mostly written and paid for, the episode was picked up by Filmation for the shortened second season after the exit of associate producer and story editor Dorothy "D.C." Fontana. Gerrold further worked up the story with the Great Bird of the Galaxy himself, Gene Roddenberry, who suggested adding a number of elements, including the concept of finding god on the planet. Fifteen years later, this would resurface in 1989’s Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, as well as be a key element in the development of Phase II and pre-The Motion Picture era stories.

“Bem” is also notable for a number of other reasons. While James Doohan and his magnificent radio voice were often called upon to provide the vocals for guest characters, this episode employed the skills of Nichelle Nichols, who voiced the alien entity.

It was also the first time we heard Captain Kirk’s middle name. Taken from a book that Gerrold had read about torture, the previously undiscovered “T” became — with Rodenberry’s blessing — Tiberius. The name later saw print in Alan Dean Foster’s 1979 novelization of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and on-screen in the original crew’s final big-screen hurrah Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, released during the 25th anniversary year of 1991.