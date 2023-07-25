In Seven of Nine, I Saw My Own Immigration Story

The pictures that get me emotional are the ones of old computers and chat programs. Like other teens, I also used sites such as AIM and MSN Messenger to chat with friends after school.

My mother and I came to the United States from El Salvador in 1989. At 3 years old, I didn't understand that my mother was working hard to make sure we could stay in the United States and adjust our immigration status. When we moved to the United States, we arrived to a country that gave us access to a better life, but it also meant we'd live in a more materialistic society. Her dream was that we would earn our green cards, and be able to go back and visit family.

That's not what happened though. My mother remarried, and she and my stepdad had my three siblings. We weren't able to visit El Salvador for the first time until 2003. School, learning English, PBS, and roller blades soon replaced any memory I may have had of the country of my birth. It might as well have been a planet from a different galaxy.