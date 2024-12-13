Below Deck with Lower Decks: Boiming the Rifts

What? You’re telling me we’re down to the last two episodes of ? Already? BUT WE DON’T WANT THE GAME TO END!

:: ahem ::

I'm just going to say up front that while I normally strive to avoid too many spoilers with these "Below Deck" articles, the simple truth is there's just too much going on this time around to avoid spoiling everything. That said, if you haven't yet seen this week's episode, then you probably shouldn't read too much further.

Like, here would be a good place to stop.

Okay, fine. You can read to here.

Look, I can't keep doing this.