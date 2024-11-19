Published Nov 19, 2024
The Acts of Dax
For Terry Farrell's birthday, we're spotlighting one of Trill's most notable symbionts, Dax!
Unlike most species, have the ability to live in harmony with a symbiont — small, sentient beings who are implanted in a Trill's abdomen. The joining process creates a single entity whose personality and memories are influenced by both host and symbiont.
One of Trill's most notable symbionts is Dax, who has been joined with a long line of intriguing individuals…
Curzon Dax
As the Dax symbiont's seventh host, Curzon made a name for himself as a Federation ambassador who specialized in negotiating with the Klingons, a talent which saw him be selected as a delegate for the historic Khitomer Conference in 2293. to such a degree that the legendary warrior Kang chose him to be his first child's godfather. In his later years, Curzon befriended a young Benjamin Sisko and stood by the Starfleet officer's side on many adventures.
Notorious for the ease with which he could fall in love, Curzon's romances included an affair with a Klaestron general's wife, as well as a secret affection for Trill initiate Jadzia. Following a successful career and a full life, Curzon died as a result of an injury he sustained while enjoying . However, that was not the end of Dax's story…
Jadzia Dax
After inheriting the Dax symbiont from Curzon, Jadzia became the science officer at Deep Space 9 and served under Benjamin Sisko, who she continued to call "Old Man." The discovery of the Bajoran wormhole, temporally-displaced trips to 21st Century Earth and a tribble-packed Deep Space Station K-7, an opportunity to command the U.S.S. Defiant, and represented some of the amazing experiences Dax endured while joined with Jadzia.
Sadly, there were quite a few trying times, as well. Jadzia temporarily lost Dax to Verad and discovered the secret of Joran Dax (more on those two later!), and she nearly died during a mission to recover a Cardassian spy from Dominion territory. In a tragic twist, Jadzia perished soon after her recovery, when Dukat covertly boarded the station so that the Pah-wraith could close the wormhole.
Ezri Dax
While the U.S.S. Destiny transported Dax back to Trill in the wake of Jadzia's death, medical complications required that the symbiont be joined immediately. As the only Trill on the starship, , despite the fact that she had never planned on being paired with a symbiont. This situation resulted in a great deal of confusion for Ezri Dax, but reuniting with Captain Sisko and taking an assignment on DS9 helped her find her way.
Trained as a counselor, in helping Garak and . Initial tensions with Worf eventually subsided, though Ezri did have to endure her own struggle with Joran (his story is coming up, we promise!) and a troubling incident involving her brother. Ezri and Dr. Julian Bashir took a romantic interest in one another toward the end of the Dominion War, and the two continued to serve on Deep Space 9 following the conflict's conclusion.
Verad Dax
A Trill whose application to be joined had been rejected, Verad assembled a team to capture Jadzia and forcibly remove the Dax symbiont from her. Without the proper mindset or preparation, Verad's union with Dax was short-lived, as Jadzia was reunited with her symbiont once DS9's command crew turned the tables on their captors.
Unfortunately, the aftermath proved painful for both Verad and Jadzia, with Verad left feeling alone and Jadzia remembering what Verad had done to her friends.
Joran Dax
A previously unknown host whose identity was concealed by the Symbiosis Commission, Joran Belar was a composer with violent tendencies who had been joined with Dax just before Curzon. The Trill attempted to cover up their error, as it demonstrated that a much higher percentage of their citizens could be joined than had been publicly revealed.
Ezri later called upon Joran's murderous memories to help her catch a serial killer who had been executing DS9 crew members in 2375.
Dax's Earliest Hosts
Prior to Joran, there had been five Dax hosts —
- Lela, a member of the Trill government;
- Tobin, an engineer;
- Emony, a gymnast;
- Audrid, a former head of the Trill Symbiosis Commission;
- and Torias, a daring test pilot.
When Jadzia underwent the , she was able to 'meet' each host when their memories and personalities were momentarily transferred to five of Jadzia's closest friends.