The Acts of Dax

As the Dax symbiont's seventh host, Curzon made a name for himself as a Federation ambassador who specialized in negotiating with the Klingons, a talent which saw him be selected as a delegate for the historic Khitomer Conference in 2293. to such a degree that the legendary warrior Kang chose him to be his first child's godfather. In his later years, Curzon befriended a young Benjamin Sisko and stood by the Starfleet officer's side on many adventures.

Notorious for the ease with which he could fall in love, Curzon's romances included an affair with a Klaestron general's wife, as well as a secret affection for Trill initiate Jadzia. Following a successful career and a full life, Curzon died as a result of an injury he sustained while enjoying . However, that was not the end of Dax's story…

Jadzia Dax