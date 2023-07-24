How Star Trek: Discovery Helped Shine a Light on Trans Narratives in Sci-Fi

While I was not literally invisible, I deeply relate to Gray’s narrative arc. Before I came out as a trans woman, I often felt as though no one could see me; in hindsight, for obvious reasons, I was hiding my authentic self from everyone around me. This not only hindered my ability to connect with others, whether they were already close to me or were people I had never met before. It also had a devastating effect on my writing; without being honest about who I was, my words were consistently little more than hollow echoes of what I thought the person I was supposed to be would say.

When I came out to my spouse, though no one else, my experiences could be compared to Gray’s situation after “Forget Me Not,” where Adira can perceive him, but he is invisible to everyone else. While my partner’s support was essential, just like Gray, I soon realized that I wasn’t satisfied with only being visible to one person.

Once I began to engage with the world as my authentic self, all that changed — just like Gray is suddenly able to be perceived by his crewmates thanks to the fact that the holographic environment can detect his presence in “That Hope Is You, Part 2,” coming out of the closet finally allowed me to connect with my writing. Suddenly, I was actually being seen. This led to the publication of several articles I’d written, followed by the opportunity to interview for a position with Heidi MacDonald, the editor-in-chief of the long-running blog Comics Beat.

During the interview, Heidi explained to me that she was assembling her “Next Generation crew.” As a long-time Trekkie, I immediately connected to the reference and understood the intentions she conveyed. As we spoke more, she told me that my perspective was important and needed to be heard.

One of the most valuable lessons I have learned from my transition is that it helps others if you speak from an authentic place. It makes me think of Gray’s role in “Stormy Weather.” Having recovered from the golem procedure, Gray now has a body and can fully interact with the rest of the crew, including Zora, the developing sentient personality of Discovery’s computer. Over the course of the episode, Gray helps Zora by sharing a Trill method that helps with sensory confusion when assimilating into a new body and helps calm him in uncertain situations. Zora then applies this knowledge at a key moment, enabling her to save the crew.

While the knowledge Gray shares with Zora may not be directly related to his trans experience, he can only share it with her because he has undertaken the golem transition procedure, enabling him to truly be seen and communicate with those around him. It’s a perfect example of how Discovery’s crew is more than willing to go out of the way to address the unique needs of one crew member can affect the needs of all the crew, and how that investment can prove invaluable for every crew member on board.