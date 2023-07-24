Below Deck with Lower Decks: Zefram Cochrane and the Phoenix

See where we’re going with this? Knowing the Lower Deckers as we do, what you do think happens next?

Exactly.

While the Bozeman connection was introduced to fans in First Contact, Zefram Cochrane has been a part of the Star Trek mythos since the days of The Original Series. Introduced in the 1967 second-season episode “Metamorphosis,” Cochrane, as portrayed by actor Glenn Corbett, is found by Captain James Kirk. Listed as missing in space long after discovering warp speed travel (and well after he should’ve died, you know), Cochrane instead was living in solitude on a remote planetoid, cared for by a non-corporeal being, “the Companion,” which restored his youth. It’s a whole interstellar science fiction-y romance sort of thing. You should definitely check out that classic episode.

Elsewhere, actor James Cromwell reprised his role of Cochrane from First Contact for “Broken Bow,” the first episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, where he’s shown in “archival footage” talking about the future of human spaceflight and a new warp engine which will bring the final frontier that much closer — “Thousands of inhabited planets at our fingertips, and we'll be able to explore those strange new worlds and seek out new life and new civilizations. This engine will let us go boldly where no man has gone before.”

I wonder if Captain Kirk ever told him about his holographic doppelgänger on the Phoenix ride?