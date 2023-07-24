The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Primer

Boimler rejoins the Cerritos after the second episode, following an incident that leads to him getting a transporter clone (it happens to the best of us). Mariner and Boimler’s relationship is tense as they work through Mariner’s feelings of abandonment and anger over his promotion. Boimler is still Boims-ing his way through his job, hoping to impress a commanding officer and make his way up the ladder to captain. He even temporarily joins a group of command track ensigns — the Red Shirt Club — in hopes of becoming a captain-like figure. He manages to do so, but by doing things the Boimler way. Mariner and Freeman realize that they’re tenser than ever trying to work in perfect harmony after a mother-daughter miscommunication leads to Ransom almost becoming an evil deity. While Mariner and her mother struggle to connect throughout the season, Mariner also has to learn to drop her defenses and not go at everything on her own. To be the best officer she can be, she’ll need to make allies and trust others. For Tendi and Rutherford… well, they’re always getting into trouble together. Be it trying to save a model Cerritos from an embarrassment of Dooplers to trying to prevent Lt. Billups from losing his virginity (and therefore becoming king of his planet), they’re inseparable. Tendi fears that Rutherford regaining his memories will mean his likes will change and he’ll decide that he no longer likes her, but Rutherford assures her that no matter what, they’ll always be friends. And as long as Rutherford doesn’t probe into how Lt. Shaxs survived the explosion at the end of Season 1, he should be pretty stable.