Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Aug 13, 2021

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Strange Energies

    We're going all the way back to Star Trek's second pilot for this Easter egg.

    By Dayton Ward
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    StarTrek.com

    Have fans seriously been waiting since last October for the return of Star Trek: Lower Decks? We’ve been waiting (im)patiently to catch up with Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford along with the rest of the U.S.S. Cerritos crew, and yesterday’s second season premiere episode, “Strange Energies,” did not disappoint!

    Picking up where the first season left off, the show continues at breakneck pace with its wonderful blend of humor and clever twists on classic Star Trek tropes, infusing everything with an obvious and undeniable love for the franchise. Those with sharp eyes (and ears!) caught numerous references and Easter eggs from across the Star Trek universe, and the biggest callback ends up driving the events of this episode!

    Star Trek: Lower Decks -

    "Strange Energies"

    StarTrek.com

    During a routine “second contact” mission with the people of the planet Apergos, a mysterious energy beam strikes Commander Ransom and affects his cerebral cortex, unlocking and enhancing parts of his brain to imbue him with godlike powers. Sound familiar? In case it doesn’t, Dr. T’Ana helpfully informs Captain Freeman (and us) that this is very much like what happened more than a century earlier to Lieutenant Commander Gary Mitchell, helmsman of the U.S.S. Enterprise and close friend of Captain James T. Kirk.

    As depicted in the second pilot for the original Star Trek series, “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” Mitchell, along with another crewmember, Dr. Elizabeth Dehner, was struck by an energy burst when the Enterprise attempted to traverse a mysterious “barrier” at the edge of the galaxy. Mitchell quickly began to demonstrate enhanced intellect along with telepathic and telekinetic abilities (and an ego to match!), eventually growing so powerful and removed from his own humanity that he posed a serious threat to the Enterprise crew.

    As Dr. T’Ana describes it, Mitchell’s condition “got real weird real fast,” and the same is true here. With Commander Ransom’s emerging abilities endangering the Cerritos as well as the Apergosians, Captain Freeman finds herself confronting her first officer and friend just as Captain Kirk did all those years ago:

    Captain Freeman: “Doc! How did they deal with Gary Mitchell?”
    Dr. T'Ana: “Kirk smooshed him with a boulder.”
    Commander Ransom: “Gary Mitchell was an ant, and I am a lion!

    The Strange Energies That Saved Star Trek

    So, yeah. It’s pretty serious. Leave it to the Lower Decks crew to make it even weirder, even faster!

    Get Updates By Email

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top