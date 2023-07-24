Here's What Happened on Star Trek: Lower Decks Last Season

We have Ensign Beckett Mariner. Mariner takes pride in her combat and investigative skills, and in her reluctance to follow the rules of Starfleet. If someone has bootlegged Romulan whiskey, chances are Mariner was involved.

Second is Ensign Brad Boimler. Our favorite purple-haired neurotic, Boimler is obsessed with someday becoming a captain and knows Starfleet rules and regulations by heart.

Next comes Ensign Sam Rutherford, a cybernetically enhanced human who loves anything and everything engineering. Optimistic, easy-going, and too pure for this world, Rutherford can always be relied upon to bring a ray of sunshine to any situation.

Ensign D’Vana Tendi, an Orion, works in medical and does her best to do things by-the-book. Enamored with the lofty ideals of space exploration, Tendi is always eager to impress and put her smarts to work.

In addition, we have the bridge crew: Captain Carol Freeman (anxious to prove the worth of her ship and command), Lieutenant Shaxs (a Bajoran who believes in right hook first, ask questions later), Commander Jack Ransom (spends most of his free time in the gym), and Dr. T’Ana (a grouchy Caitian).

Now let’s get into it: at the beginning of Season 1, the ensigns are thrown together aboard the Cerritos and quickly bond. The quartet undergoes many adventures during the course of the season, from avoiding flirtatious Anabajs to transporter accidents. Though initially wary of his rule-following nature, Mariner decides she’s Boimler’s mentor, which basically entails making his life as hard as possible, while Tendi and Rutherford become best friends.