Below Deck with Lower Decks: Cetacean Ops

It’s been a short road, getting from there to here.

How are we already at the second season finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks? Wasn’t it just the other day when we were talking about Commander Ransom and his “Strange Energies,” amirite?

These shows. They grow up so fast.

In “First First Contact,” the Cerritos crew finds itself forced to remove the ship’s magnetic outer hull plating in order to navigate through a radiation-laced debris field to rescue the damaged U.S.S. Archimedes. Working around the clock, the crew manages to free all but a single piece of hull plating. It can be disengaged with a manual override, but the controls for that are located in one of the ship’s hardest-to-reach areas: Cetacean Ops. Someone has to swim down to the manual release lever, and of course that someone is Ensign Boimler.

But, wait. What’s this “Cetacean Ops” they’re on about?