Below Deck with Lower Decks: Jeffrey Combs

In this week’s episode, the Cerritos crew journeys to the planet Deltore V, where the aforementioned malignant supercomputer, Agimus, was responsible for plunging that planet into a century of war. While Captain Freeman and the rest of the crew head off to answer a distress call from Queen Billups, mother of Chief Engineer Billups, Mariner and Boimler are indeed assigned to transport Agimus via shuttlecraft to Earth.

The shuttle hits a gravitational anomaly, resulting in a crash landing on a desolate planet where Mariner and Boimler find a veritable graveyard of wrecked spaceships. As the ensigns go into survival mode while awaiting rescue, all the while Agimus is relentless as he begs for them to just let him plug into the shuttle’s computer. He’ll make everything better. He promises!

Star Trek fans with keen ears will quickly recognize veteran actor Jeffery Combs providing the voice for Agimus. No stranger to the final frontier, Combs previously appeared in more than fifty episodes across three different Star Trek series, bringing to life eight different characters. He’s perhaps best known for portraying five different incarnations of Weyoun, a cloned Vorta who served the shapeshifting Founders, in 26 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.