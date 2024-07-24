Star Trek's Most Daring Escapes

Dal R'El and his fellow Starfleet Academy hopefuls launched a daring, two-pronged rescue of Wesley Crusher and Ilthuran in Star Trek: Prodigy's "Brink," successfully leading the Traveler and Gwyndala's father out of captivity.

Given Captain James T. Kirk's apt observation that "risk is our business," it's no surprise that many other Federation officers and their allies have also had to initiate breathtaking escapes to evade their enemies and live to fight another day.

With this fact in mind, follow along as we plot our own scheme and reflect on some of Star Trek's best jailbreaks!

The Hasperat Heist