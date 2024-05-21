Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published May 21, 2024

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Taps Academy Award-Winning Actress Holly Hunter

    The all-new Original Series from CBS Studios will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Paramount+ today announced that Academy Award winner Holly Hunter will star in the upcoming original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy. The series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will begin production later this summer. 

    "It feels like we’ve spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius," said co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. "To have her extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, sense of humor, and across the board brilliance leading the charge on Starfleet Academy is a gift to all of us, and to the enduring legacy of Star Trek."

    Headshot of Holly Hunter

    Ricky Middlesworth/Disney/Pixar

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+, which also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Section 31, an original movie event with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

