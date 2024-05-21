Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Taps Academy Award-Winning Actress Holly Hunter

Paramount+ today announced that Academy Award winner Holly Hunter will star in the upcoming original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy. The series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will begin production later this summer.

"It feels like we’ve spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius," said co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. "To have her extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, sense of humor, and across the board brilliance leading the charge on Starfleet Academy is a gift to all of us, and to the enduring legacy of Star Trek."