Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role

Paul Giamatti has boarded the cast of the first season of the all-new Original Series from CBS Studios, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, as a recurring guest star. Giamatti will play the season's antagonist — a man with an ominous past connected to one of the Academy's cadets.

Giamatti's casting follows that of the recently announced cast member Academy Award-Winning Actress Holly Hunter, who will star in the series as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy.

"Sometimes you're lucky enough to discover that one of the greatest actors alive is also a huge Star Trek fan, and meeting Paul was one of those miraculous moments for us," said co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. "The sheer delight with which he dove in on Starfleet Academy is only surpassed by the gratitude we feel about him joining our incredible cast."