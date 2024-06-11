Published Jun 11, 2024
Paul Giamatti Boards Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in Recurring Guest Star Role
Giamatti's villainous casting follows that of Academy Award-winning actress Holly Hunter.
Paul Giamatti has boarded the cast of the first season of the all-new Original Series from CBS Studios, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, as a recurring guest star. Giamatti will play the season's antagonist — a man with an ominous past connected to one of the Academy's cadets.
Giamatti's casting follows that of the recently announced cast member Academy Award-Winning Actress Holly Hunter, who will star in the series as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy.
"Sometimes you're lucky enough to discover that one of the greatest actors alive is also a huge Star Trek fan, and meeting Paul was one of those miraculous moments for us," said co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. "The sheer delight with which he dove in on Starfleet Academy is only surpassed by the gratitude we feel about him joining our incredible cast."
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.
Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+, which also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Section 31, an original movie event with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.