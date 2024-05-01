Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published May 1, 2024

    The Star Trek Stage Announced at Pinewood Toronto Studios

    The stage was officially renamed during the production of Star Trek: Discovery's fifth season.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Cast of Star Trek: Discovery in costume stand in front of the newly renamed Star Trek stage in Pinewood Toronto

    Michael Gibson

    Pinewood Toronto Studios, part of the Pinewood Group, have named one of their sound stages The Star Trek Stage to celebrate one of the franchise's long-running filming locations. The announcement coincides with the release of the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, produced by CBS Studios and currently streaming on Paramount+ in the US and Canada. 

    The Star Trek Stage is an 18,000 sq foot stage at Pinewood Toronto Studios and was officially renamed whilst the cast and crew were filming the final scenes of the final season. Star Trek: Discovery has been based at the Studios in downtown Toronto since January 2017. The stage was used to house the Ready Room and International Federation HQ. The production also utilized the 45,900 sq foot Mega Stage and Stage 7, 9 and 12 as well as production facilities and workshops.

    Cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery in costume including Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise stand in front of the newly renamed Star Trek stage in Pinewood Toronto

    Michael Gibson

    "Pinewood Toronto Studios has become a second home for our Star Trek family, and we’re grateful that they've named a stage in honor of the franchise," said Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer at the helm of the Star Trek series. "In addition to the amazing stage space, we’ve benefitted from working with the talented artists in front of the camera and behind the scenes and look forward to our partnership in Toronto on future series."

    "We are so delighted to have hosted Star Trek: Discovery over 5 seasons and the recently wrapped Star Trek: Section 31 movie event and to celebrate our longstanding relationship with the franchise with our own Star Trek Stage," said Sarah Farrell, General Manager of Pinewood Toronto Studios. "We look forward to welcoming many more productions to come."

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

