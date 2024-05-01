The Star Trek Stage Announced at Pinewood Toronto Studios

Pinewood Toronto Studios, part of the Pinewood Group, have named one of their sound stages The Star Trek Stage to celebrate one of the franchise's long-running filming locations. The announcement coincides with the release of the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, produced by CBS Studios and currently streaming on Paramount+ in the US and Canada.

The Star Trek Stage is an 18,000 sq foot stage at Pinewood Toronto Studios and was officially renamed whilst the cast and crew were filming the final scenes of the final season. Star Trek: Discovery has been based at the Studios in downtown Toronto since January 2017. The stage was used to house the Ready Room and International Federation HQ. The production also utilized the 45,900 sq foot Mega Stage and Stage 7, 9 and 12 as well as production facilities and workshops.