Published May 1, 2024
The Star Trek Stage Announced at Pinewood Toronto Studios
The stage was officially renamed during the production of Star Trek: Discovery's fifth season.
Pinewood Toronto Studios, part of the Pinewood Group, have named one of their sound stages The Star Trek Stage to celebrate one of the franchise's long-running filming locations. The announcement coincides with the release of the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, produced by CBS Studios and currently streaming on Paramount+ in the US and Canada.
The Star Trek Stage is an 18,000 sq foot stage at Pinewood Toronto Studios and was officially renamed whilst the cast and crew were filming the final scenes of the final season. Star Trek: Discovery has been based at the Studios in downtown Toronto since January 2017. The stage was used to house the Ready Room and International Federation HQ. The production also utilized the 45,900 sq foot Mega Stage and Stage 7, 9 and 12 as well as production facilities and workshops.
"Pinewood Toronto Studios has become a second home for our Star Trek family, and we’re grateful that they've named a stage in honor of the franchise," said Alex Kurtzman, Executive Producer at the helm of the Star Trek series. "In addition to the amazing stage space, we’ve benefitted from working with the talented artists in front of the camera and behind the scenes and look forward to our partnership in Toronto on future series."
"We are so delighted to have hosted Star Trek: Discovery over 5 seasons and the recently wrapped Star Trek: Section 31 movie event and to celebrate our longstanding relationship with the franchise with our own Star Trek Stage," said Sarah Farrell, General Manager of Pinewood Toronto Studios. "We look forward to welcoming many more productions to come."