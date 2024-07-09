Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 9, 2024

    Meet the New Class of Cadets in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

    Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins join the all-new Original Series!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Paramount+ today announced that Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack) and George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything) have joined the cast of the original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The upcoming series will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. Produced by CBS Studios, the new series will begin production later this summer.

    Brooks, Shepard, and Hawkins will play cadets, joining previously announced cast members Holly Hunter as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Paul Giamatti as the season's antagonist.

    Headshots of Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins

    (L-R) Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins

    K. Brooks / David Muller / Yellowbelly

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series' premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. 

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the latest addition to the expanding Star Trek franchise on Paramount+, which also includes the fifth and final season of Star Trek: DiscoveryStar Trek: Strange New Worlds, the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Section 31, an original movie event with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

