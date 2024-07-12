Star Trek and Doctor Who Come Together for Inaugural Intergalactic Friendship Day on July 30

Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who

Saturday, July 27, 5:30 - 6:30 PM, Room 6A

The collaboration will kick off at San Diego Comic-Con, where Alex Kurtzman, showrunner and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, and Russell T Davies, showrunner and executive producer spearheading the Doctor Who Whoniverse, come together for an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation about the art of storytelling in alternative universes and to celebrate the power of friendship. The SDCC Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who will be on Saturday, July 27, from 5:30-6:30 PM, in Room: 6A, and will be moderated by Keisha Hatchett, staff editor of TVLine. Attendees to the creator conversation will each receive a special Doctor Who X Star Trek poster designed by artist Dusty Abell.

"Friendship is Universal" Gallery Experience

Thursday, July 26 - Sunday, July 28, 226 and 230 5th Avenue in Gaslamp Quarter

Under the banner of "Friendship is Universal," Star Trek and Doctor Who will operate a special celebratory gallery experience at 226 and 230 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. The gallery experience will feature original costumes and props from across the storied histories of both, highlighting themes of friendship and shared values between the two universes. There will also be photo opportunities for fans as well as special friendship bracelet giveaways. "Friendship is Universal" activation hours of operation are Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, and Sunday July 28 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Admission is free. No SDCC badge is required.

Be sure to follow along on Social @StarTrek @BBCDoctorWho #IntergalacticFriendshipDay #FriendshipIsUniversal!