    News

    Published Jul 12, 2024

    Star Trek and Doctor Who Come Together for Inaugural Intergalactic Friendship Day on July 30

    Alex Kurtzman and Russell T Davies will kick off the celebration with an exclusive conversation at San Diego Comic-Con; plus, a 'Friendship is Universal' gallery experience in the Gaslamp Quarter!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    BBC Doctor Who brand logo x Star Trek brand logo against a nebula background

    StarTrek.com

    Through 15 doctors and over a dozen brave captains, sci-fi fans have traveled on journeys spanning the cosmos, and on July 30, fans will rejoice as the Doctor Who and Star Trek franchises come together to celebrate the creation of the inaugural Intergalactic Friendship Day.

    The celebration aligns with International Friendship Day, which was established in 2011 with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. Throughout both franchises' long histories, there have been numerous on-screen nods to each other that delight fans, and now the two pop culture titans Doctor Who and Star Trek are joining forces to spotlight shared values of friendship, hope, and fandom with fan celebrations, digital activations, and special giveaways.

    Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who

    Saturday, July 27, 5:30 - 6:30 PM, Room 6A

    The collaboration will kick off at San Diego Comic-Con, where Alex Kurtzman, showrunner and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, and Russell T Davies, showrunner and executive producer spearheading the Doctor Who Whoniverse, come together for an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation about the art of storytelling in alternative universes and to celebrate the power of friendship. The SDCC Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who will be on Saturday, July 27, from 5:30-6:30 PM, in Room: 6A, and will be moderated by Keisha Hatchett, staff editor of TVLine. Attendees to the creator conversation will each receive a special Doctor Who X Star Trek poster designed by artist Dusty Abell.

    "Friendship is Universal" Gallery Experience

    Thursday, July 26 - Sunday, July 28, 226 and 230 5th Avenue in Gaslamp Quarter

    Under the banner of "Friendship is Universal," Star Trek and Doctor Who will operate a special celebratory gallery experience at 226 and 230 5th Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter of San Diego. The gallery experience will feature original costumes and props from across the storied histories of both, highlighting themes of friendship and shared values between the two universes. There will also be photo opportunities for fans as well as special friendship bracelet giveaways. "Friendship is Universal" activation hours of operation are Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM, and Sunday July 28 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Admission is free. No SDCC badge is required.

    Be sure to follow along on Social @StarTrek @BBCDoctorWho #IntergalacticFriendshipDay #FriendshipIsUniversal!

