The Official Star Trek Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2024

We're beaming down to San Diego later this week, on Thursday, July 25, through Sunday, July 28, and we're inviting you to join our away team!

There are plenty of Star Trek-themed activations, panels, and beyond throughout the SDCC convention floor and streets of San Diego for fans to survey.

As your commander, StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as San Diego. We will be on the ground presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe.

Stay up-to-date with everything happening on a minute-by-minute basis by following @StarTrek on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

PANELS

Thursday, July 25

John Trimble Tribute

1:30 - 2:30 pm PDT, Room 29AB

John Trimble was an active science fiction fan for over 60 years, having worked on several science fiction convention committees, co-chairing with his wife Bjo their own media and Star Trek convention, MC'ing many awards ceremonies such as the Hugo Awards, and co-founding the SDCC art show. John passed away in April. Please join John's family and friends in remembering and celebrating his life. Moderated by Bjo Trimble with their children: Lora Boehm, Jason Boehm, Kathryn Trimble, and Jenn Jumper.

Friday, July 26

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Screening

8:10 - 9:55 pm PDT, Grand 5, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Celebrate the 1984 film directed by Leonard Nimoy with a 40th Anniversary screening. In this installment, Admiral Kirk and his bridge crew risk their careers stealing the decommissioned U.S.S. Enterprise to return to the restricted Genesis Planet to recover Spock's body.

Saturday, July 27

Star Trek Universe

1:45 - 3:15 pm PDT, Hall H

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel heads back to Hall H featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with cast and producers from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and Star Trek: Section 31! Moderated by award-winning filmmaker, director and executive producer Justin Simien.

Star Trek: The Art of Glenn Hetrick's Alchemy Studios

4:00 - 5:00 pm PDT, Room 4

Glenn Hetrick is a multi-award-winning makeup and special effects artist known for his work on Star Trek: Discovery and numerous other film and television productions. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Glenn's creations have captivated audiences worldwide. Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creation of prosthetics, make-up, and special effects in the Star Trek universe by Glenn's renowned Alchemy Studios, as detailed in the new art edition from Titan Books. Glenn is joined by Titan Books/Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner to discuss the intricate process of bringing iconic aliens and creatures to life, from concept to screen.

Intergalactic Friendship Panel: Star Trek x Doctor Who

5:30 - 6:30 pm PDT, Room 6A

The Intergalactic Friendship Day collaboration kicks off at San Diego Comic-Con, with Alex Kurtzman, showrunner and executive producer of the Star Trek franchise, and Russell T Davies, showrunner and executive producer spearheading the Doctor Who Whoniverse, coming together for an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation about the art of storytelling in alternative universes and to celebrate the power of friendship. The panel will be moderated by Keisha Hatchett, staff editor of TVLine. Attendees to the creator conversation will each receive a special Doctor Who X Star Trek poster designed by artist Dusty Abell.

Sunday, July 28

Star Trek: Prodigy

10:00 - 11:00 AM , Room 6DE

CBS Studios invites you to a special screening of a Season 2 episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, followed by an exclusive conversation with Star Trek legend and voice actor Kate Mulgrew, voice actor Brett Gray and executive producers Kevin & Dan Hageman to discuss the new season currently streaming on Netflix. Moderated by Ryan Britt, editor at Inverse, the panel will also include a special giveaway item.

Star Trek: Boldly Exploring the Comics

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Room 7AB

The Eisner Award–nominated Star Trek line's bold mission races forward with a shocking big event looming on the horizon! Join IDW group editor Heather Antos along with creatives Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and more special guests as the secrets about Starfleet's plans are declassified with new comic and art reveals.

CONVENTION FLOOR & MERCH

STAR TREK Menagerie | Booth #3529

Behold the Star Trek Menagerie booth on the convention floor, displaying creatures across renowned Star Trek properties. Come one and all to get an up-close look at exciting specimens from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: The Original Series, and more! Become part of the Menagerie yourself as you enter the human display for an immersive photo opportunity. An SDCC badge is required for entry.

Be sure to visit our partners at their booths for a look at their Star Trek merch, get glimpses of upcoming releases, and more!

Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles | Booth #2607

Factory Entertainment | Booth #2743

Hallmark For All Fankind | Booth #3348

Hero Within | Booth #1943

IDW Publishing | Booth #2729

Thurs 7/25 - 10:00 - 11:00 AM - Star Trek signing with Collin Kelley and Jackson Lanzing

Titan Entertainment | Booth #5537

Sat 7/27 - 5:30 PM - Glenn Hetrick signing

OFFSITE