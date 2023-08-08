Published Jul 22, 2023
Everything Announced at the Star Trek Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
We've got first-ever musicals and crossovers and new first looks!
The fan-favorite Star Trek universe returns to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive reveals and surprises from upcoming and current seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Paramount+ today revealed an action-packed sneak-peek clip from the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery during the Star Trek universe presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The new clip features Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham and Season 5’s newest cast members Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L’ak and Eve Harlow as Moll. One of the service’s longest running original dramas, the series will conclude with its upcoming fifth season in early 2024.
The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars’ Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.
Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for Season 4 of its hit original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks. It was also announced at the panel that the highly anticipated fourth season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 7. New Season 4 teaser art was revealed as well, the design an homage to Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home.
Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), in Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.
Paramount+ today revealed the upcoming ninth episode of Season 2 of its hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be a musical themed episode, the first ever in Star Trek franchise history. In addition, a first look at the teaser trailer for the episode, titled “Subspace Rhapsody,” was released during the presentation.
Following an advance screening of episode seven of the current season, the highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks special crossover episode, it was announced that the episode will have a surprise early drop and be available to stream today, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Paramount+ in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets exclusively on the service.
With the early drop of episode seven, the updated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season-two global release schedule on Paramount+ is as follows:
? Saturday, July 22 - Episode 207, “Those Old Scientists”? Thursday, July 27 - Episode 208, “Under the Cloak of War”? Thursday, August 3 - Episode 209, “Subspace Rhapsody”? Thursday, August 10 - Episode 210 (Season Finale), “Hegemony”
The special musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody” will feature 10 original songs, plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). PRE-SAVE the “Subspace Rhapsody” soundtrack on all available digital music streaming platforms.
In Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series.
The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga. Season two also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.
Season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.