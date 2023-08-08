Everything Announced at the Star Trek Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe returns to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive reveals and surprises from upcoming and current seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount+ today revealed an action-packed sneak-peek clip from the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery during the Star Trek universe presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The new clip features Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham and Season 5’s newest cast members Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L’ak and Eve Harlow as Moll. One of the service’s longest running original dramas, the series will conclude with its upcoming fifth season in early 2024.

The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season five also features recurring guest stars’ Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for Season 4 of its hit original animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks. It was also announced at the panel that the highly anticipated fourth season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, September 7. New Season 4 teaser art was revealed as well, the design an homage to Star Trek: IV: The Voyage Home.