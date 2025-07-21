'Strange New Spectacle' Immersive Performances to Head to Gaslamp Quarters on July 26

Star Trek is about to boldly go where no fan event has gone before. To celebrate the launch of Season 3 of , which premiered July 17 on Paramount+, out-of-this-world class performers dressed as the U.S.S. Enterprise crew are beaming down onto the streets of San Diego with a show-stopping spectacle.

On Saturday, July 26, the Gaslamp Quarter will transform into a living stage, as fans journey through five immersive, "strange new worlds" inspired by this season's genre-bending episodes: a noir murder mystery, a zombie horror, a '60s retro mission, a Vulcan wedding, and plenty of sci-fi mayhem. This bold, live performance, created by JFI Productions and their performers, is more than an exhibition, it is a chance to step into the story.

Star Trek performances will be popping up at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park between 3:00 and 4:00pm and outside the Paramount+ Lodge between 6:00 and 8:00pm. Follow @StarTrek social handles to learn about additional performance locations.