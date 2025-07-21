Published Jul 21, 2025
'Strange New Spectacle' Immersive Performances to Head to Gaslamp Quarters on July 26
Star Trek to transform San Diego into a stage during Comic-Con!
Star Trek is about to boldly go where no fan event has gone before. To celebrate the launch of Season 3 of , which premiered July 17 on Paramount+, out-of-this-world class performers dressed as the U.S.S. Enterprise crew are beaming down onto the streets of San Diego with a show-stopping spectacle.
On Saturday, July 26, the Gaslamp Quarter will transform into a living stage, as fans journey through five immersive, "strange new worlds" inspired by this season's genre-bending episodes: a noir murder mystery, a zombie horror, a '60s retro mission, a Vulcan wedding, and plenty of sci-fi mayhem. This bold, live performance, created by JFI Productions and their performers, is more than an exhibition, it is a chance to step into the story.
Star Trek performances will be popping up at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park between 3:00 and 4:00pm and outside the Paramount+ Lodge between 6:00 and 8:00pm. Follow @StarTrek social handles to learn about additional performance locations.
This exciting activation will follow the Star Trek Universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and executive producers from the Paramount + Original Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the upcoming new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Plus, exclusive first looks, reveals and surprises! Moderated by Star Trek legend Robert Picardo. Saturday, July 26, 12:30-2:00 PM, PT, Hall H
"This performance is a love letter to Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a high-energy celebration that honors the heart of the series while exploring the edges of genre. Whether you're here for the sci-fi, the drama, the adventure, or just the sheer joy of it all, there's something in this for you," said Stephanie Turek, Creative Director and Choreographer of JFI Productions.
New to the franchise or a seasoned Starfleet captain, prepare for a memorable moment anyone can enjoy. Go beyond watching Star Trek; this is your chance to experience it.
The first two seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes of Season 3 drop every Thursday through September 11.
Click here to learn more and stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+ now.