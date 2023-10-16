Published Oct 16, 2023
All the Star Trek News & Reveals from NYCC 2023
Missed something? We've got you covered!
The weekend has came and went, and we cannot thank our fans enough for joining us at New York Comic Con 2023!
If you weren't able to make it out or want a refresher on all things Star Trek from this past week, read through for a full roundup of everything we announced, shared, and more!
Boldly Be with Star Trek x Kid Cudi
New York Comic Con 2023 kicked off with the release of an original Kid Cudi song inspired by Star Trek titled "Heaven's Galaxy," as well as a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience, STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM. Learn more.
STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both Star Trek and Fortnite to perform his brand-new Star Trek-themed music collaboration, “Heaven’s Galaxy,” as well as never-before-heard songs from his new album, INSANO.
Boldly Go as you partner with Captain Skyles (Kid Cudi) on a mission to uncover the source of a sonic anomaly that threatens the peaceful planet Vada. Beam down to explore, discover and defend a world these forces are threatening to tear apart. It’s up to you and other Starfleet recruits to work together with Captain Skyles to uncover the source of this musical malady and restore the harmony of Vada while there’s still time!
While fans at NYCC were able to pre-order the capsule collection during the show, the global release is now available for pre-order on shop.kidcudi.com!
Featuring Star Trek-inspired mantras like “Live Long and Rage,” the Kid Cudi xStar Trek capsule collection will include tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt and a colorful leather varsity jacket with robust chenille and embroidery details.
Joining Alex Kurtzman on the stage of the Star Trek universe panel, Star Trek: Lower Decks showrunner Mike McMahan to give insight on the fourth season of the hit animated series and tease what's to come for the remainder of the season before exclusively premiering this week's upcoming episode, "Caves."
Star Trek: Sons of Star Trek Comic to Debut Next Spring
The new four-part miniseries, from the mighty pen of acclaimed Cyborg writer Morgan Hampton and artist Angel Hernandez, finds Jake Sisko and Alexander Rozhenko and their stories intertwined as they’re thrust into an alternate universe where they followed their father’s footsteps into Starfleet stardom.
Star Trek: Prodigy to Stream on Netflix
The previously aired first season of the animated kids' series will be coming to the service later in 2023. In addition, the new second season, currently in production, is slated to debut on Netflix in 2024.
Technically, this was announced ahead of NYCC, but the steward of the Star Trek franchise Alex Kurtzman shared during the Star Trek universe panel:
Star Trek: Prodigy is back, and Star Trek: Prodigy is back because you guys brought it back. What you did has been happening since TOS. Star Trek belongs to, I've always said, two entities: Gene Roddenberry and the fans, that's it.
Alex Kurtzman
"And it is because of you, because almost 35,000 signatures on that petition, a plane over Netflix, and they heard you," continued Kurtzman. "So from the bottom of my heart, because we love Star Trek: Prodigy so much, and from Dan and Kevin Hageman, and the entire cast, and the entire crew, and Kate [Mulgrew], I just want to be able to thank you. Thank you so much for what you did, it was incredible, truly."