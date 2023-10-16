All the Star Trek News & Reveals from NYCC 2023

The weekend has came and went, and we cannot thank our fans enough for joining us at New York Comic Con 2023!

If you weren't able to make it out or want a refresher on all things Star Trek from this past week, read through for a full roundup of everything we announced, shared, and more!

New York Comic Con 2023 kicked off with the release of an original Kid Cudi song inspired by Star Trek titled "Heaven's Galaxy," as well as a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience, STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM. Learn more.