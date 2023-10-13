NYCC 2023 | Star Trek: Sons of Star Trek Comic to Debut Next Spring

IDW announced, during their New York Comic Con 2023 panel, Star Trek: Boldly Going with IDW Publishing, a new four-part miniseries spinning out of the Eisner-nominated STAR TREK series and fan favorite STAR TREK: DEFIANT series. Debuting February 2024, ﻿STAR TREK: SONS OF STAR TREK comes from the mighty pen of acclaimed Cyborg writer Morgan Hampton and artist Angel Hernandez.

In the aftermath of Kahless’ harrowing Day of Blood, Jake Sisko struggles to find his place in the universe now that his family has been reunited and his father, Benjamin Sisko, has once again saved the galaxy.

Meanwhile, Alexander Rozhenko is recovering mentally and emotionally from his time as one of Kahless’ devout followers. Although his father, Worf, was able to break him away from the Red Path cult, Alexander is haunted by his actions during the bloody coup and is unsure of his ability to atone for the devastation he caused.

Jake and Alexander find their stories intertwined as they’re thrust into an alternate universe where they followed their father’s footsteps into Starfleet stardom. As officers aboard the U.S.S. Burton, Jake and Alexander encounter alternate versions of other children of Starfleet legends who show them they all may have a bit more in common than it would seem.