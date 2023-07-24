Star Trek Comics Nominated for the 2023 Eisner Awards

STAR TREK presents a bold new era of Star Trek. Three years ago, Benjamin Sisko made a courageous sacrifice that left him trapped in the dimension of the mysterious Prophets; now he’s returned to his home universe — with powerful, godlike abilities. But his omnipotence is failing when he needs it most. Someone is killing the gods, and Sisko and the motley crew of the U.S.S. Theseus will have to travel to the deepest parts of space to stop them.

STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE lead writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly and artists Ramon Rosanas, Oleg Chudakov, Joe Eisma, and Erik Tamayo present a new ship, a new mission, and a lot of old friends. Sisko is joined by Commanders Data and Worf, and Dr. Beverly Crusher, of Star Trek: The Next Generation; Lt. Tom Paris, of Star Trek: Voyager; Captain Montgomery Scott, of Star Trek; and Ben’s son, Jake. But there are new faces as well, to surprise established fans while showing new readers the ropes.

"Words literally cannot describe how humbling it is for these two books to be recognized for the first time in franchise history by the industry at large for these two very competitive categories," remarks Heather Antos, Group Editor, Licensing, at IDW. "STAR TREK from its very inception has always been about pushing mediums into going boldly and exploring the depths of human potential. For the judges of the Eisner committee to recognize how dedicated and passionate Jackson, Collin, Ramon, Lee, Clayton, and all the other incredible creators involved in the line are, is just incredible validation for what we're trying to accomplish in bringing quality STAR TREK stories to comics fans!"

For information on how to acquire copies of Star Trek comic books, please contact your local comic shop or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.