Published May 17, 2023
Star Trek Comics Nominated for the 2023 Eisner Awards
The franchise is recognized for the first time in its publishing history!
Earlier today, Comic-Con International announced the 2023 nominees for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. Every year, the Eisner Awards celebrates works published between January 1 - December 31, selected by a blue-ribbon panel of judges, across 32 categories, with the winners announced at a gala awards ceremony during San Diego Comic-Con.
For the first time in the franchise's 50-year publishing comics history, Star Trek celebrates its partner IDW, books, and creators for two nominations.
Best Single Issue/One-Shot — STAR TREK #400
STAR TREK #400, a monumental anthology special issue, highlights fan-favorite eras of the acclaimed sci-fi franchise, written and illustrated by Star Trek comics veterans and new voices alike, including Chris Eliopoulos, Mike Johnson, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Declan Shalvey, and Angel Hernandez, just to name a few.
In this special release, fans experienced a new adventure in the wildly popular Kelvin timeline, joined Star Trek: Discovery’s Keyla Detmer on a new expedition, took a journey through Star Trek comics of yesteryear with historian Rich Handley, was moved by a heartfelt tale of Wesley Crusher as a Traveler by The Next Generation’s very own Wil Wheaton, and more!
Best New Series — STAR TREK
STAR TREK presents a bold new era of Star Trek. Three years ago, Benjamin Sisko made a courageous sacrifice that left him trapped in the dimension of the mysterious Prophets; now he’s returned to his home universe — with powerful, godlike abilities. But his omnipotence is failing when he needs it most. Someone is killing the gods, and Sisko and the motley crew of the U.S.S. Theseus will have to travel to the deepest parts of space to stop them.
STAR TREK: YEAR FIVE lead writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly and artists Ramon Rosanas, Oleg Chudakov, Joe Eisma, and Erik Tamayo present a new ship, a new mission, and a lot of old friends. Sisko is joined by Commanders Data and Worf, and Dr. Beverly Crusher, of Star Trek: The Next Generation; Lt. Tom Paris, of Star Trek: Voyager; Captain Montgomery Scott, of Star Trek; and Ben’s son, Jake. But there are new faces as well, to surprise established fans while showing new readers the ropes.
"Words literally cannot describe how humbling it is for these two books to be recognized for the first time in franchise history by the industry at large for these two very competitive categories," remarks Heather Antos, Group Editor, Licensing, at IDW. "STAR TREK from its very inception has always been about pushing mediums into going boldly and exploring the depths of human potential. For the judges of the Eisner committee to recognize how dedicated and passionate Jackson, Collin, Ramon, Lee, Clayton, and all the other incredible creators involved in the line are, is just incredible validation for what we're trying to accomplish in bringing quality STAR TREK stories to comics fans!"
