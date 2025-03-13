Your First Look at 'Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way' Book

What does a Klingon warrior get up to in his downtime? What song would he choose at a karaoke bar? How does a trip to the barber work out for him?

From sports to shopping, hobbies to holidays, pets to personal grooming, discover how an honorable warrior takes on the challenges of day-to-day life, and learns how to relax, in Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way, which features over 70 original cartoons celebrating everything Klingon in an out-of-place existence.

Thanks to our friends over at Titan Books, we've got an exclusive first look at the book below!