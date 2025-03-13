Published Mar 13, 2025
Your First Look at 'Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way' Book
Find out what an honorable warrior takes on during his day-to-day on September 2!
New York Times bestselling illustrator and author Joey Spiotto makes his Star Trek debut with Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way, a charming, imaginative, and beautifully illustrated Klingon cartoon book from Titan Books, arriving on shelves later this year on September 2, 2025.
What does a Klingon warrior get up to in his downtime? What song would he choose at a karaoke bar? How does a trip to the barber work out for him?
From sports to shopping, hobbies to holidays, pets to personal grooming, discover how an honorable warrior takes on the challenges of day-to-day life, and learns how to relax, in Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way, which features over 70 original cartoons celebrating everything Klingon in an out-of-place existence.