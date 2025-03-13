Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Publishing

    Published Mar 13, 2025

    Your First Look at 'Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way' Book

    Find out what an honorable warrior takes on during his day-to-day on September 2!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    'Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way' book cover featured on top of a red gingham backdrop with the Klingon insignia

    StarTrek.com

    New York Times bestselling illustrator and author Joey Spiotto makes his Star Trek debut with Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way, a charming, imaginative, and beautifully illustrated Klingon cartoon book from Titan Books, arriving on shelves later this year on September 2, 2025.

    Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way book cover featuring a Klingon warrior in an apron with a spatula in hand and lifting a grill's lid in the other

    StarTrek.com

    What does a Klingon warrior get up to in his downtime? What song would he choose at a karaoke bar? How does a trip to the barber work out for him?

    From sports to shopping, hobbies to holidays, pets to personal grooming, discover how an honorable warrior takes on the challenges of day-to-day life, and learns how to relax, in Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way, which features over 70 original cartoons celebrating everything Klingon in an out-of-place existence.

    Thanks to our friends over at Titan Books, we've got an exclusive first look at the book below!
    An illustration of a Klingon warrior in the dentist chair with a mouth stopper in place and his teeth on display on a monitor next to him from 'Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way'

    StarTrek.com

    An illustration of a Klingon warrior feeding his baby Gorn in a tiny pet tank from 'Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way'

    StarTrek.com

    An illustration of a Klingon warrior in his underwear next to an ironing board tending to his uniform from 'Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way'

    StarTrek.com

    Pre-order the Klingon Next Door: Off Duty the Warrior's Way, on-shelves September 2, from Titan Books!

