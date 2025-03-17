First Look at Three Brand New Star Trek Comic Limited Series Launching Later This Year

We're excited to share that IDW, the proud home to Star Trek comic books and graphic novels since 2007, is launching three new Star Trek limited series later this year — STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS - THE SEEDS OF DESTRUCTION, and STAR TREK: VOYAGER - HOMECOMING!

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS, kicking off in July, is the start of an all-new heartrending Star Trek five-issue miniseries by writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant) and artist Megan Levens (Star Trek), featuring Starfleet's most intrepid and doomed crewmembers: red shirts. Now, finally, they get their own story.

Led by an experienced officer embedded on the snow-ridden planet Arkonia 89, the crew of the U.S.S. Warren has a small window in which to pin down spies seeking to steal classified secrets and keep Starfleet data out of their nefarious hands.

They face threats not only from their faceless enemies but from the brutalizing elements and wildlife of a planet far from home. The red shirts’ lives and Starfleet's sanctity are on the line…and no one is safe.