First Look at Three Brand New Star Trek Comic Limited Series Launching Later This Year
Following the current era of comics ending with Star Trek: Omega, we're revealing what's next for the final frontier!
We're excited to share that IDW, the proud home to Star Trek comic books and graphic novels since 2007, is launching three new Star Trek limited series later this year — STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS - THE SEEDS OF DESTRUCTION, and STAR TREK: VOYAGER - HOMECOMING!
STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS, kicking off in July, is the start of an all-new heartrending Star Trek five-issue miniseries by writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant) and artist Megan Levens (Star Trek), featuring Starfleet's most intrepid and doomed crewmembers: red shirts. Now, finally, they get their own story.
Led by an experienced officer embedded on the snow-ridden planet Arkonia 89, the crew of the U.S.S. Warren has a small window in which to pin down spies seeking to steal classified secrets and keep Starfleet data out of their nefarious hands.
They face threats not only from their faceless enemies but from the brutalizing elements and wildlife of a planet far from home. The red shirts’ lives and Starfleet's sanctity are on the line…and no one is safe.
STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS #1
Written by Christopher Cantwell
Art by Megan Levens
Cover A by Chris Shehan
Cover B by J.J. Lendl
Cover RI 1-25 by Declan Shalvey
Five-Issue Limited Series
On Sale July 2025
"STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS is in honor of the nameless vaporized, incinerated, and otherwise blown apart, where they're the main characters of a STAR TREK-style suicide mission unlike any other," states Christopher Cantwell. "We will get to know these Ensigns and Lieutenants intimately before they are likewise crushed, disrupter'd, and sucked into space. Who will survive? Will any? And what is the true nature of their planet side mission to hunt down mysterious spies? This is a major melody Original Series-era story in the key of Death, one I've wanted to tell for years, equal parts fun and harrowing, subversive and celebratory of the boldest tunic color one can wear in Starfleet — security red."
"STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS is a dream project for me, offering the opportunity to draw an entirely new cast of Starfleet officers," shares Megan Levens, "and then to kill them off in delightfully horrific ways! From crusty veterans to fresh-faced (not for long!) Ensigns, these new heroes are charging headfirst into strange new worlds, and finding that sometimes they're just full of strange new ways to die."
Get a look at the character designs for our new crew in the gallery below:
The crew of the U.S.S. Warren include:
- Ensign Zayna Raad
Human Female, 27
Born in Lebanon. Desired to be placed in Stellar Cartography but ended up in Security. Hopes to transfer but excels in hand-to-hand combat. Currently Earth's kickboxing champion.
- Lt. Midge DeMatrio
Human Female, 40
Chief Security Officer of the U.S.S. Warren. Brooklyn-born. Klingon War veteran. Federation loyalist. No nonsense. Starfleet Academy Fighting Phoenixes Gold Glove Shortstop.
- Lt. Webster Cromarty
Human Male, 46
Longest serving Security officer in Starfleet. Klingon War veteran. Descendant of Maine lumberjacks. Field ribbons (4), Star Cross Decoration. Survivalist. Loner.
- Ensign Chip Miller
Human Male, 23
Six months graduated from Starfleet Academy. Suffered serious injuries on first (and only) field mission. Specializes in subspace communications. Ranked "unsatisfactory" in combat skills by Starfleet. Peanut allergy.
Then, launching in August, is the five-issue limited series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS - THE SEEDS OF DESTRUCTION from writer Robbie Thompson and artist Travis Mercer.
It's classic adventure tale with plenty of twists and turns as the crew explore an ice-covered planet and the scary secrets that are lurking deep beneath the surface.... Featuring beloved characters First Officer Una Chin-Riley, Security Officer La'An Noonien-Singh, Science Officer Spock, and Nurse Christine Chapel - plus, a new adorable robot sidekick named D6!
STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS - THE SEEDS OF DESTRUCTION #1
Written by Robbie Thompson
Art by Travis Mercer
Cover A by Travis Mercer and JP Jordan
Five-Issue Limited Series
On Sale August 2025
"As a lifelong fan of Star Trek (TOS forever!), I was absolutely thrilled to get the call from editor extraordinaire Heather Antos to pitch on a miniseries," shares Robbie Thompson. "Working on the fourth season of the Paramount+ series has been a dream come true and I'm so excited to play in this sandbox further and be a part of the amazing line of TREK comics IDW has created. I've been a fan of Travis Mercer's storytelling from afar, and it's been a blast working with him and the rest of the team. We're taking the SNW crew to one of the scariest and coldest corners of the universe, and I can't wait for Trek fans everywhere to see the cosmic horrors we've cooked up!"
"After reading what Robbie has in store for the Enterprise crew, there was no way I was going to pass up this opportunity!" said Travis Mercer. "The entire team is bringing you a story that's about to make Strange New Worlds a lot stranger! Strap in folks!"
STAR TREK: VOYAGER - HOMECOMING #1
Co-written by Tilly and Susan Bridges
Art by Angel Hernandez
Cover A by Angel Hernandez and Charlie Kirchoff
Cover C Photo Variant
Five-Issue Limited Series
On Sale September 2025
2025 continues the 30th anniversary celebration of the fan-favorite series with the STAR TREK: VOYAGER - HOMECOMING, a five-issue limited series launching this September, from co-writers Tilly and Susan Bridges and artist Angel Hernandez.
Captain Janeway and the crew of the U.S.S. Voyager are back for one final mission before they head home. The limited comic series aims to offer the final resolution that fans have been waiting decades to witness.
This story picks up just moments after the final shot of the series! The final shot of the Emmy award-winning series featured the iconic ship approaching Earth before the screen goes dark... But what if just moments after that, there was one last emergency?
"We're so incredibly excited to be writing STAR TREK: VOYAGER - HOMECOMING," says co-writers Tilly and Susan Bridges. "As lifelong Trekkies, we're delighted to be part of Voyager's 30th anniversary celebration. We can't wait to give Janeway and crew one last adventure... will everything go smoothly? Well, this is Voyager... who's to say (we are, but we're not gonna spoil it, where's the fun in that?). We all spent seven years getting to know and love this crew, and it's an absolute honor to be part of the team that brings them home."
"I've been working on STAR TREK projects for many years and I've had the opportunity of participating in incredible stories and being part of exciting adventures," adds Angel Hernandez. "I'm sure this is going to be one of those special moments that will be part of the wonderful history of Voyager, and it is an honor for me to be part of it."
This exciting trio of new limited series comes as STAR TREK: OMEGA approaches, an oversized one-shot which is the denouement of critically acclaimed STAR TREK and STAR TREK: DEFIANT storylines. On sale June 18, STAR TREK: OMEGA will serve as a heartfelt and emotional journey that should not be missed by STAR TREK fans, both old and new.
"As the age-old saying goes, 'When two comic series end, three more begin!'" shares IDW group editor Heather Antos. "From celebrating nostalgia with the fan-favorite crew of Voyager, to going boldly to the fearsome depths of a Lovecraftian planet in Strange New Worlds, to taking a decades-long question of 'if the color of a uniform makes a man' and spinning it on its head… we're showing that IDW is not yet done producing the very best STAR TREK comics possible. Get ready for take off, folks, 'cause where we're going, you're definitely gonna wanna pre-order for your pull lists!"
