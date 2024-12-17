Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Publishing

    Published Dec 17, 2024

    Dive into the Making of Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    Witness untold stories behind the making of one of the most pivotal films in the Star Trek saga.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock - The Making of the Classic Film hardcover book cover

    StarTrek.com

    Titan Books is thrilled to announce Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – The Making of the Classic Film by John Tenuto and Maria Jose Tenuto, publishing September 2, 2025. An in-depth look at the making of , featuring rare and previously unseen production art and new and exclusive interviews.

    Over 40 years ago, in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Admiral Kirk and his crew embarked on a perilous mission to retrieve Spock's body and reunite his soul with his physical form, defying Starfleet orders and facing off against Klingon enemies to save their friend.

    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock - The Making of the Classic Film hardcover book cover

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – The Making of the Classic Film delves into the untold stories behind the making of one of the most pivotal films in the Star Trek saga. From the pressures of continuing the iconic story after The Wrath of Khan to Leonard Nimoy stepping into the director's chair, this book explores the creative challenges, technical innovations, and behind-the-scenes drama that shaped the film. Featuring interviews with cast, crew, and production staff, it uncovers the intricate world-building, the special effects that brought Klingon battles and Genesis Planet to life, and the emotional weight of Spock’s resurrection.

    Featuring a foreword from Robin Curtis, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – The Making of the Classic Film is a must-read for Trek fans and film enthusiasts alike, celebrating the legacy of a film that solidified the franchise's place in pop culture history.

    Pre-order Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – The Making of the Classic Film now!

