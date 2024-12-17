Dive into the Making of Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Titan Books is thrilled to announce Star Trek III: The Search for Spock – The Making of the Classic Film by John Tenuto and Maria Jose Tenuto, publishing September 2, 2025. An in-depth look at the making of , featuring rare and previously unseen production art and new and exclusive interviews.

Over 40 years ago, in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Admiral Kirk and his crew embarked on a perilous mission to retrieve Spock's body and reunite his soul with his physical form, defying Starfleet orders and facing off against Klingon enemies to save their friend.