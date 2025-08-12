EXCLUSIVE | Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing Talk Star Trek: The Last Starship

Next month, IDW, the proud home to Star Trek comic books and graphic novels since 2007, is kicking off their new flagship series, STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP, from Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing!

The logline for the series is, "The Federation has fallen. Hope is fading. One last starship remains to fight for the future…unless a resurrected James T. Kirk dooms it first."

Ahead of the release of STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #1 on September 24, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to talk with Kelly and Lanzing about their upcoming series, the franchise's legacy, as well as learn more about Kirk's 31st Century crew.

[Editor's Note] Final order cut-offs for pre-orders is this upcoming August 18. Be sure to visit your local comic shop to secure your copy!

A New Entry Point for Fans