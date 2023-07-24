IDW Reaches Unparalleled Publishing Milestone With Star Trek 400th Issue

Celebrate Star Trek #400 with a monumental anthology issue highlighting fan-favorite eras of the acclaimed sci-fi franchise, written and illustrated by Star Trek comics veterans and new voices alike, including Chris Eliopoulos, Mike Johnson, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Declan Shalvey, and Angel Hernandez, just to name a few! In this special release, fans will experience a new adventure in the wildly popular Kelvin timeline, join Star Trek: Discovery’s Keyla Detmer on a new expedition, take a journey through Star Trek comics of yesteryear with historian Rich Handley, be moved by a heartfelt tale of Wesley Crusher as a Traveler by The Next Generation’s very own Wil Wheaton, and more!

“Star Trek has never been more popular than right now. To have the honor of celebrating 400 issues of comic book history fall on Star Trek Day itself is kismet—as well as being able to share the page with Trek fan favorite Wil Wheaton himself, alongside some of the franchise’s most impactful creators. From honoring stories that have come before, to teasing comics that boldly go where no one has gone before, there is sure to be a Star Trek story in this collection for every fan,” says editor Heather Antos.

“It’s been an honor to contribute to IDW’s monumental achievement in publishing 400 issues of new Star Trek stories,” says Johnson. “Thanks to all the fans who keep Trek comics flying!”

“Many of the great Star Trek stories are made up of small stories about how their characters relate to each other. These writers are experts at narrating such special moments, and I’m lucky enough to be able to draw them! A true fan shouldn’t miss this,” says Hernandez.

Star Trek #400 will be available with five variant covers for fans and retailers to enjoy, including Cover A by Louie De Martinis, Cover B by JK Woodward, a tribute to multiple incarnations of Spock with Cover C by Megan Levens, Cover D by series artist Angel Hernandez, and a special retailer incentive cover illustrated in Star Trek: Lower Decks style by Chris Fenoglio.