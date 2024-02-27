First Look at Star Trek: Picard: The Art and Making of the Series

"Amanda was fantastic," concurs James MacKinnon. "Talking to her about what we were going to do, she was very particular, and quiet. But when she started talking about how she was going to play the part, it was awesome to watch. We ended up taking the color out of her eyebrows. We gave her a pale face and some cheek scars as silicone transfers. The idea was that, as a Changeling, she’d been partway through forming into another character when she stopped and that left subtle scarring on her face. We gave those scars a natural lip color."

"Changelings loyal to Vadic carry disruptor weapons illicitly acquired on their travels through the Delta Quadrant. Vadic brandished a femme-fatale-style smoking device. "Terry and Amanda wanted her to be wreathed in smoke sitting on her bridge," recalls Jeff Lombardi. "We’ve not seen many aliens smoking cigarettes before in Star Trek. Amanda does smoke, which helped. We got her blend that she was comfortable with, and we designed an alien cigarette holder and different papers. It was a simple device, the end of the holder held a rolled joint and the two melded together as a smoking apparatus. We also gave her some old French lighters and a Romulan knife — one of the Reman blades that Picard’s clone, Shinzon, had used in Star Trek Nemesis."