Published Feb 27, 2024
First Look at Star Trek: Picard: The Art and Making of the Series
From Joe Fordham, get an inside look behind Star Trek: Picard, with the release of Star Trek: Picard: The Art and Making of the Series — a must-have for all Star Trek fans.
This beautifully illustrated hardback, available now everywhere books are sold, features behind-the-scenes and on-set photography, and a range of production art, is an in-depth exploration of a hugely popular and seminal Star Trek character.
Alongside interviews with showrunners, writers, cast, and crew, discussing concepts and character arcs, "Spotlight" features explore makeup, costumes, art, and visual effects. A final section features reflections on the much-beloved character from its original incarnation in Star Trek: Next Generation through to its final satisfying conclusion.
Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart, reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The book explores each of the three separate season-long narratives, which tell the story of Picard in later years, as he is brought out of retirement on his family château to face old enemies such as the Borg, take command of a new starship, and ultimately reconcile with his past.
New characters such as Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd), Dr. Jurati (Alison Pill), Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), Soji (Isa Briones) and Elnor (Evan Evagora) feature alongside appearances by old enemies and friends, such as Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching), Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg, Ito Aghayere), Data (Brent Spiner), and Q (John de Lancie). Season 3 sees a full-scale Next Generation reunion, featuring Worf (Michael Dorn), Dr. Beverley Crusher (Gates McFadden), and Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton).
VADIC
CHANGELING AVENGER
The Shrike captain announces herself as Vadic (Amanda Plummer), leader of a rogue faction of Changelings, liquid-based shapeshifters from the Gamma Quadrant. "Amanda Plummer was the only person I ever thought of for this role," states Terry Matalas. "Early on, I didn’t know that she would do it. I knew that Amanda had Star Trek lineage as her father, Christopher Plummer, played General Chang in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.
To our delight, she said ‘yes’ and she brought so much to the character. She made Vadic one of the great Star Trek villains."
Vadic’s tortured history sprang from a clandestine operation, an offshoot of the Dominion War against the Federation. "They were held captive on Daystrom Station by a nefarious group within Starfleet, Section 31," Matalas explains. "They were trying to make Changelings that were undetectable down to an organ level in a way that Changelings had not been before. Vadic and her people escaped from that lab with their new abilities, and they found a like-minded dying species, the Borg, who teamed up with them to put an end to Starfleet once and for all."
The makeup team explored designs for Vadic and her Changelings that acknowledged their genetic origins, as seen in Deep Space Nine’s amorphous shapeshifting security chief Odo (René Auberjonois), with a twist. "We tried a variety of prosthetic designs for Vadic," recalls Vincent Van Dyke. "We ended up creating scars as a design element on her face. They were quite symmetrical, even beautiful. The idea was these were scars that had injured her, symmetrically, on each side of her body. Technically, they were quite simple for us to create, not extensive makeup. But what a wonderful actress."
"Amanda was fantastic," concurs James MacKinnon. "Talking to her about what we were going to do, she was very particular, and quiet. But when she started talking about how she was going to play the part, it was awesome to watch. We ended up taking the color out of her eyebrows. We gave her a pale face and some cheek scars as silicone transfers. The idea was that, as a Changeling, she’d been partway through forming into another character when she stopped and that left subtle scarring on her face. We gave those scars a natural lip color."
"Changelings loyal to Vadic carry disruptor weapons illicitly acquired on their travels through the Delta Quadrant. Vadic brandished a femme-fatale-style smoking device. "Terry and Amanda wanted her to be wreathed in smoke sitting on her bridge," recalls Jeff Lombardi. "We’ve not seen many aliens smoking cigarettes before in Star Trek. Amanda does smoke, which helped. We got her blend that she was comfortable with, and we designed an alien cigarette holder and different papers. It was a simple device, the end of the holder held a rolled joint and the two melded together as a smoking apparatus. We also gave her some old French lighters and a Romulan knife — one of the Reman blades that Picard’s clone, Shinzon, had used in Star Trek Nemesis."