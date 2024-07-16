Why Gene Roddenberry Had to 'Entertain or Go Off the Air'

Eugene Wesley Roddenberry Sr., known as Gene, the creator of Star Trek, faced a unique challenge in getting his vision for a science fiction series to the screen. However, Roddenberry's vision was the antithesis of the pulp B movie science fiction of the time.

Gene Roddenberry: Although Star Trek had to entertain or go off the air, we believed our format was unique enough to allow us to challenge and stimulate the audience. Unless it also "said something" and we challenged our viewers to think and react, then it wasn’t worth all we had to put into the show.

Robert Justman (Executive Producer): Star Trek was a mighty challenge and had we only known the truth, I don't think we would have gotten into it. What we were attempting was, in retrospect, an impossibility due to many reasons, not the least of which was the budget. We had to compete with other hour long shows, but our shows, by their very nature, would cost appreciably more than anything else. We were the only ones doing what we were doing then. Lost in Space, although it was more popular at the time, was not doing what we were doing. We were making a moral adventure story.

Gene Roddenberry: It was a very different kind of story – one that dealt with the strange dangers of illusion, the enormous power of imagination, with whole worlds that could come from inside people's heads. And if that wasn't enough, back in those days before the phrase 'women's lib' was ever heard, I put a woman in second command of our starship, and my script required our actress Majel Barrett to play this woman as having a highly superior, computerized mind. I was 'uncooperative' in other ways too. For example, I had refused to cast our crew 'sensibly' – which meant, "all whites."