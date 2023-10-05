Published Oct 5, 2023
Boldly Be with Star Trek and Kid Cudi
The collab kicks off on October 12 during New York Comic Con with new single, Fortnite gaming experience, and capsule streetwear collection!
Star Trek and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi, announce details of their one-of-a-kind collaboration, kicking off Star Trek’s all-new “Boldly Be” campaign.
The collaboration will launch on October 12 at the start of New York Comic Con with the release of an original Kid Cudi song inspired by Star Trek titled “Heaven’s Galaxy.” Fans can also visit the Star Trek x Kid Cudi booth that will showcase the capsule collection and a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience at NYCC on the Javits show floor from Oct. 12-15, booth 2653.
“Heavens Galaxy” was written by Cudi, produced by longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius and inspired by Cudi’s own fandom of Star Trek. It will be available beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 on all streaming platforms.
Fans can also join Star Trek, Kid Cudi and Fortnite as they embark on an out-of-this-world music and gaming collaboration like nothing this Galaxy has seen before! STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both Star Trek and Fortnite to perform his brand-new Star Trek-themed music collaboration, “Heaven’s Galaxy,” as well as never-before-heard songs from his new album, INSANO.
Boldly Go as you partner with Captain Skyles (Kid Cudi) on a mission to uncover the source of a sonic anomaly that threatens the peaceful planet Vada. Beam down to explore, discover and defend a world these forces are threatening to tear apart. It’s up to you and other Starfleet recruits to work together with Captain Skyles to uncover the source of this musical malady and restore the harmony of Vada while there’s still time!
STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM will launch later this month.
Featuring Star Trek-inspired mantras like “Live Long and Rage,” the Kid Cudi x Star Trek capsule collection will include tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt and a colorful leather varsity jacket with robust chenille and embroidery details.
The collection will debut at New York Comic Con on Oct. 12 with a preorder window exclusively for attendees, followed by the global release on shop.kidcudi.com on Oct. 16.
“Boldly Be” takes its inspiration from Star Trek’s ethos of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations), the basis of Vulcan philosophy that the vast variables create truth, beauty and strength.