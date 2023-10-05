Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    News

    Published Oct 5, 2023

    Boldly Be with Star Trek and Kid Cudi

    The collab kicks off on October 12 during New York Comic Con with new single, Fortnite gaming experience, and capsule streetwear collection!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Boldly Be with Star Trek x Kid Cudi hero art

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi, announce details of their one-of-a-kind collaboration, kicking off Star Trek’s all-new “Boldly Be” campaign.

    The collaboration will launch on October 12 at the start of New York Comic Con with the release of an original Kid Cudi song inspired by Star Trek titled “Heaven’s Galaxy.” Fans can also visit the Star Trek x Kid Cudi booth that will showcase the capsule collection and a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience at NYCC on the Javits show floor from Oct. 12-15, booth 2653.

    “Heavens Galaxy” was written by Cudi, produced by longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius and inspired by Cudi’s own fandom of Star Trek. It will be available beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 on all streaming platforms.

    Boldly Be Star Trek x Kid Cudi vertical hero art

    StarTrek.com

    Fans can also join Star Trek, Kid Cudi and Fortnite as they embark on an out-of-this-world music and gaming collaboration like nothing this Galaxy has seen before! STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM brings Kid Cudi into the worlds of both Star Trek and Fortnite to perform his brand-new Star Trek-themed music collaboration, “Heaven’s Galaxy,” as well as never-before-heard songs from his new album, INSANO.

    Boldly Go as you partner with Captain Skyles (Kid Cudi) on a mission to uncover the source of a sonic anomaly that threatens the peaceful planet Vada. Beam down to explore, discover and defend a world these forces are threatening to tear apart. It’s up to you and other Starfleet recruits to work together with Captain Skyles to uncover the source of this musical malady and restore the harmony of Vada while there’s still time!

    STAR TREK X KID CUDI: MIRROR MAYHEM will launch later this month.

    Star Trek x Kid Cudi Mirror Mayhem - Fortnite render - Captain on the Bridge

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek x Kid Cudi Mirror Mayhem - Fortnite render - Captain Skyles

    Featuring Star Trek-inspired mantras like “Live Long and Rage,” the Kid Cudi x Star Trek capsule collection will include tees, crewnecks, hoodies, a custom button-up t-shirt and a colorful leather varsity jacket with robust chenille and embroidery details.

    The collection will debut at New York Comic Con on Oct. 12 with a preorder window exclusively for attendees, followed by the global release on shop.kidcudi.com on Oct. 16.

    Star Trek x Kid Cudi custom varsity jacket front

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek x Kid Cudi custom varsity jacket back

    StarTrek.com

    “Boldly Be” takes its inspiration from Star Trek’s ethos of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations), the basis of Vulcan philosophy that the vast variables create truth, beauty and strength.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    The Star Trek Universe Returns to New York Comic Con 2024
    News
    LCARs screen with the UFP logo and 'Incoming Transmission Starfleet Command'
    An Exclusive Look and Poster for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Debuts on Star Trek Day
    News
    Horizontal clean textless Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 key art poster by Matt Ferguson
    'Take the Chair, Make an Impact' This Star Trek Day on September 8
    News
    Star Trek Day 2024 key art featuring the captain's chair with text 'Take the Chair. Make an Impact.' and partnership logos from Code.org, DoSomething.org, and Outright International
    Remembering James Darren, 1936-2024
    News
    Black and white photo of James Darren performing on stage with a mic in hand
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top