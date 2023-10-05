Boldly Be with Star Trek and Kid Cudi

Star Trek and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name, Kid Cudi, announce details of their one-of-a-kind collaboration, kicking off Star Trek’s all-new “Boldly Be” campaign.

The collaboration will launch on October 12 at the start of New York Comic Con with the release of an original Kid Cudi song inspired by Star Trek titled “Heaven’s Galaxy.” Fans can also visit the Star Trek x Kid Cudi booth that will showcase the capsule collection and a first look at the Fortnite gaming experience at NYCC on the Javits show floor from Oct. 12-15, booth 2653.

“Heavens Galaxy” was written by Cudi, produced by longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius and inspired by Cudi’s own fandom of Star Trek. It will be available beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 on all streaming platforms.