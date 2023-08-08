Published Jul 24, 2023
Recapping Star Trek's Presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Relive last week's exciting updates!
Another San Diego Comic-Con has came and went. After four bold days, the Star Trek universe has beamed out of there.
Between the stacked Hall H panel to The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience at the Gaslamp to the convention floor, Star Trek continues to be bolder than ever.
Whether you were with us for an Away Team mission or busy on Shore Leave, here's a recap highlighting our top moments coming out of SDCC 2023!
The special musical episode “Subspace Rhapsody” will feature 10 original songs, plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Kay Hanley (Letters to Cleo) and Tom Polce (Letters to Cleo, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). PRE-SAVE the “Subspace Rhapsody” soundtrack on all available digital music streaming platforms.
The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, premiering 2024, will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well... dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
Get a look ahead of the series, then watch an extended look of the first five minutes of the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery's final season, which shows Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) pursues Moll (Eve Harlow) and L'ak (Elias Toufexis) by holding onto their starship while it travels at warp speed.
in Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers and getting stuck in a couple caves – all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.
The highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks special crossover episode dropped early on Paramount+ in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets.
With the early drop of episode seven, "Those Old Scientists," the updated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season-two global release schedule on Paramount+ is as follows:
? Saturday, July 22 - Episode 207, “Those Old Scientists”? Thursday, July 27 - Episode 208, “Under the Cloak of War”? Thursday, August 3 - Episode 209, “Subspace Rhapsody”? Thursday, August 10 - Episode 210 (Season Finale), “Hegemony”
To commemorate this golden anniversary, CBS Studios is creating five all-new animated promotional spots, from creative consultant Casper Kelly, in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series. Not only that, Kelly will be releasing a new comic book with IDW, Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier. The comic will debut digitally in September on StarTrek.com with physical copies available at New York Comic Con in October. IDW revealed two first-look images from the comic during the panel.
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 on Digital today, coming to Blu-ray and DVD on September 26, 2023. Get all the details here!
STAR TREK: DAY OF BLOOD, the epic crossover, is finally here!
During the Star Trek: More Bold Than Ever Before panel, IDW Publishing also covered: