Recapping Star Trek's Presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Another San Diego Comic-Con has came and went. After four bold days, the Star Trek universe has beamed out of there.

Between the stacked Hall H panel to The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience at the Gaslamp to the convention floor, Star Trek continues to be bolder than ever.

Whether you were with us for an Away Team mission or busy on Shore Leave, here's a recap highlighting our top moments coming out of SDCC 2023!