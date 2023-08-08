Published Jul 21, 2023
Embark on a Thrilling Journey Through the Galaxy with Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 Release
Available on Blu-ray and DVD September 26, and on Digital starting July 21!
Prepare for epic adventures throughout the cosmos in the all-new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episodes 11-20 Blu-ray and DVD. Join an extraordinary crew of outliers as they uncover secrets, encountering wonders and challenges beyond imagination and so much more! Dive deeper into each episode with over 45 minutes of brand-new bonus content featuring exclusive interviews and collectible character cards only available in the Blu-ray and DVD release.
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment on September 26, 2023, for the suggested retail price of $26.99 (Blu-ray) and $17.99 (DVD). Digital will also be available starting on July 21, 2023 for the suggested retail price of $19.99 (HD) and $14.99 (SD).
Star Trek: Prodigy | The Creative Team on the Message of Shared Humanity
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20:
- Asylum
- Let Sleeping Borg Lie
- All the World's a Stage
- Crossroads
- Masquerade
- Preludes
- Ghost in the Machine
- Mindwalk
- Supernova, Part 1
- Supernova, Part 2
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 Details:
In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy Season One episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.
This 2-disc set includes 3 new in-depth featurettes with more than 45 minutes of content revealing how Star Trek heritage shapes Prodigy’s characters, story and settings.
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 Blu-ray & DVD offers over 45 minutes of bonus content with exclusive interviews and collectible character cards available for a limited time.
- The Odyssey of Prodigy
A review of the second half of the season with the director, producers and cast
- Producing Prodigy: The Planets
Creating the different worlds of Prodigy and how the design, music, writing and show elements come together to create environments essential to the story.
- Producing Prodigy: The Ships
Evolution of ship design in Star Trek and how its rich heritage influences the design of the U.S.S. Protostar and the Borg ship
- 4 Collectible Character Cards – Limited Time Only!
Featuring: Murf, Jankom-Pog, Zero & Drednok along with highlights about the U.S.S. Protostar and The Borg and definitions of Universal Translator and the Neutral Zone.
Star Trek: Prodigy: The Complete Season 1 will be released internationally on the following dates:
- United Kingdom – September 25, 2023
- Germany – October 5, 2023