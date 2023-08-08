Embark on a Thrilling Journey Through the Galaxy with Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 Release

Prepare for epic adventures throughout the cosmos in the all-new Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episodes 11-20 Blu-ray and DVD. Join an extraordinary crew of outliers as they uncover secrets, encountering wonders and challenges beyond imagination and so much more! Dive deeper into each episode with over 45 minutes of brand-new bonus content featuring exclusive interviews and collectible character cards only available in the Blu-ray and DVD release.

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1, Episodes 11-20 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment on September 26, 2023, for the suggested retail price of $26.99 (Blu-ray) and $17.99 (DVD). Digital will also be available starting on July 21, 2023 for the suggested retail price of $19.99 (HD) and $14.99 (SD).