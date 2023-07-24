Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Stars to Beam into Comic Con London's First-Ever Holographic Panel Experience

Paramount+ today announced stars of the hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will ‘boldly go where no one has gone before’ as they join MCM Comic Con’s first ever holographic panel experience for fans at in London later this month.

To celebrate the Star Trek universe and the return of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with a second 10-episode season on Paramount+, fan favourites Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura) and Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas) will all be beamed in as live holograms for an exclusive panel hosted by Alex Zane. Kicking off the weekend with a bang, the panel will take place on Friday, May 26 at 5 pm BST and will give Star Trek fans the chance to hear behind-the-scenes details from the upcoming series, see an exclusive clip and more.