Published May 12, 2023
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Stars to Beam into Comic Con London's First-Ever Holographic Panel Experience
Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding and Melissa Navia to join an exclusive panel at MCM London Comic Con!
Paramount+ today announced stars of the hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will ‘boldly go where no one has gone before’ as they join MCM Comic Con’s first ever holographic panel experience for fans at in London later this month.
To celebrate the Star Trek universe and the return of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with a second 10-episode season on Paramount+, fan favourites Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura) and Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas) will all be beamed in as live holograms for an exclusive panel hosted by Alex Zane. Kicking off the weekend with a bang, the panel will take place on Friday, May 26 at 5 pm BST and will give Star Trek fans the chance to hear behind-the-scenes details from the upcoming series, see an exclusive clip and more.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | Seeing Isn't Believing: Trips of Trek
The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on Thursday, June 15 exclusively on Paramount+ with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike, Science Officer Spock, Number One, in the years before Captain Kirk guided the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The new season also includes a special crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, with characters joining from Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.