Published Nov 9, 2023
Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy to Stream on Netflix on December 25
Previously aired first season coming to the platform later this year, with the new, second season of the animated series slated to debut in 2024!
Star Trek: Prodigy has found its new home at Netflix.
The previously aired first season of the animated kids' series will be coming to the service on December 25. In addition, the new second season, currently in production, is slated to debut on Netflix in 2024.
BIG NEWS: Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 hits Netflix on December 25! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/VvWsOYxmLm— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2023
Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
“Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together,” said executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman. “We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”
“I've always held that the Star Trek fan base is among the strongest and most intelligent in the world. They have shown their collective passion, and we’re happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again,” said Kate Mulgrew, voice of Admiral Janeway.
Earlier this summer, Kevin and Dan Hageman revealed an extended first look at the second season's premiere episode, where the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar and now warrant Starfleet officers in training are reunited for an internship under the command of Admiral Janeway. Escorting them to the admiral's new ship is Janeway's dear friend, The Doctor.
First Look | Star Trek: Prodigy - Season 2, Episode 1
Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), along with Alex Kurtzman and his team at Secret Hideout. Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, executive produces, and serves as the creative lead of the animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also currently serve as co-executive producers.
The Star Trek: Prodigy voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner), and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok). Also featured in the series are recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay), and Billy Campbell (Thadiun Okona).
Star Trek: Prodigy received a 2023 TCA Award nomination for “Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming” along with a 2022 Children’s and Family Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Series, and production designer, Alessandro Taini, won the award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.
The Star Trek series, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks are available to stream on Paramount+, with the recently announced Star Trek: Section 31 and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy slated to begin production soon. Additionally, the animated children’s series, Star Trek: Prodigy, is coming soon to Netflix and in Canada on CTV.ca and the CTV App, and is currently available on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Central and Eastern Europe.