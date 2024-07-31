Everything Star Trek Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Star Trek beamed down to San Diego for another exciting SDCC. Whether you were with us for an away team mission or busy on Shore Leave, here's a recap highlighting our top moments coming out of and around the con this year!

Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) will play the legacy role of Dr. Roger Korby, a character first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series and portrayed by Michael Strong. O'Sullivan will be a recurring guest star in the upcoming season.

In addition to the O'Sullivan's casting announcement, fans in Hall H were treated to an extended clip from the upcoming third season of Strange New Worlds.