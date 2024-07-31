Published Jul 31, 2024
Everything Star Trek Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024
Relive last week's exciting updates!
Star Trek beamed down to San Diego for another exciting SDCC. Whether you were with us for an away team mission or busy on Shore Leave, here's a recap highlighting our top moments coming out of and around the con this year!
Cillian O'Sullivan Joins Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as Dr. Roger Korby
Cillian O'Sullivan (In From The Cold) will play the legacy role of Dr. Roger Korby, a character first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series and portrayed by Michael Strong. O'Sullivan will be a recurring guest star in the upcoming season.
In addition to the O'Sullivan's casting announcement, fans in Hall H were treated to an extended clip from the upcoming third season of Strange New Worlds.
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Will Premiere with Two Episodes on October 24
It was also announced that the fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on Thursday, October 24, in the U.S. and internationally. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will drop every Thursday on the service leading up to the series finale on Thursday, December 19.
In Season 5 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" — subspace rifts which are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Jr. Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford... if they didn’t also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all — their own career aspirations. This upcoming season is a celebration of this underdog crew who are dangerously close to being promoted out of the lower decks and into strange new Starfleet roles. Take a look at the teaser trailer below!
A New Live-Action Star Trek Comedy Series is in Development
Co-creators Justin Simien and Tawny Newsome teased that a new Star Trek series is in development!
In this live-action comedy, Federation Outsiders serving a gleaming resort planet find out their day-to-day exploits are being broadcast to the entire quadrant.
Legacy Cast Joins Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series
Executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau revealed that Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) have joined the Season 1 cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in various roles and special guest appearances, ahead of beginning production on its highly-anticipated first season next month.
Notaro and Picardo join as series regulars reprising their roles as Jett Reno and The Doctor, and Fehr and Wiseman join as guest stars reprising their roles as Admiral Vance and Sylvia Tilly.
Prior to the Hall H panel, Paramount+ revealed that Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola) has also joined the cast as an Academy instructor in a recurring guest star.
A casting reaction video featuring the previously announced actors playing cadets, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner, was also revealed.
The Official Teaser Trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 Is Here
Paramount+ debuted a teaser trailer for its original movie Star Trek: Section 31, making its Hall H debut with cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, and Kacey Rohl, along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi.
The panel featured a surprise video "interruption" from the film's star, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who introduced the teaser. The new teaser also revealed a first look at a young Philippa Georgiou, played by Miku Martineau (Kate).
Kate Mulgrew and Brett Gray Celebrate the Season 2 Release of Star Trek: Prodigy
In addition to a discussion with stars Kate Mulgrew (Admiral Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal) and executive producers and co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman, fans were treated to a screening of the episode "Cracked Mirror."
At the end of the panel, it was announced that Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will be available on Digital demand Monday, July 29 and on Blu-Ray and DVD with all-new special features on November 12. Get a sneak peek at one of the exclusive clips here.
Star Trek's Alex Kurtzman and Doctor Who's Russell T Davies Kicked Off Intergalactic Friendship Day with an Exclusive Creator-to-Creator Conversation
During the Intergalactic Friendship Day panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were regaled by an exclusive creator-to-creator conversation between Star Trek franchise showrunner and executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunner and executive producer of the Doctor Who Universe, Russell T Davies.
The two titans of sci-fi discussed their shared love of storytelling in alternate universes and how the franchises have celebrated friendship across the cosmos through years of nods towards one another. Don't miss the full panel below!
During the panel, Star Trek and Doctor Who fans learned that there will be a limited time event across two mobile games starting on August 1.
The worlds of Star Trek and Doctor Who will intertwine, bringing fans an exhilarating story that spans across galaxies and time in the two mobile games Star Trek: Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive Mobile Game and Doctor Who: Lost in Time. Fans will be treated to the same thrilling story, experienced from two unique perspectives. Get a sneak peek at the mobile game event now!
Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns in New Ongoing Comic Book Series
After earning a prestigious Eisner nomination for their work on STAR TREK: DAY OF BLOOD - SHAXS' BEST DAY, writer Ryan North and artist Derek Charm reunite to kick-off this can't-miss comic ride STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS featuring the beloved characters from the hit animated series in all-new ongoing series.
The ongoing series will feature episodic storytelling with each tale presented by a different artist. STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1 beams into shops on November 13, 2024