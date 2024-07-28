Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns in New Ongoing Comic Series

The ongoing series will feature episodic storytelling with each tale presented by a different artist. North cannot wait for fans to see how the book looks, and he's thrilled to have Charm drawing the debut story. "I get to team up with some of my favorite artists for this book, starting with Derek Charm, who we last teamed up with on the Eisner-winning Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and on the Eisner-nominated Shaxs' Best Day. He is: the best."

"Just when you thought we couldn't go lower… we're BACK with the first ever ONGOING LOWER DECKS series," proudly stated IDW Group Editor Heather Antos. "Just like the fans out there, we too want more Lower Decks and this time we're giving it to you tenfold! Ryan North is showing us just how deep of a Trek nerd he is with these stories, and paired with the comedic geniuses of Derek Charm, Jack Lawrence, and more on art duties for a rotating cast of 'episodic' issues, this series is a mission so fun that even the Lower Deckers themselves won't want to miss it!"