    Publishing

    Published Jul 28, 2024

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns in New Ongoing Comic Series

    IDW Publishing announced the new series arrives this November!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    New Star Trek: Lower Decks ongoing comic book cover

    StarTrek.com

    Announced today at San Diego Comic-Con, IDW Publishing is incredibly proud to bring back STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS in an all-new ongoing series!

    After earning a prestigious Eisner nomination for their work on STAR TREK: DAY OF BLOOD - SHAXS' BEST DAY, writer Ryan North and artist Derek Charm reunite to kick-off this can't-miss comic ride featuring the beloved characters from the hit animated series.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 (2024) cover by Derek Charm

    STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (2024) #1 Cover A by Derek Charm

    StarTrek.com

    This is a dream opportunity for the award-winning writer. "Lower Decks is my favorite Star Trek, and I have seen every single Star Trek there is to see, except for one episode I will never reveal," commented North. "This raises the obvious question: will something in this comic contradict something that I missed in that one episode I never saw?  Thankfully the answer is no, because the entire Lower Decks team - both at IDW and Paramount - has been so amazing - supportive, clever, brilliant. We're making a big funny heartfelt book with huge sci-fi ideas, important character developments, tons of that Trek flavor, and a bunch of jokes, too. If you love Lower Decks, you'll love this comic!"

    STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1 COVER B by Megan Huang

    STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (2024) #1 Cover B by Megan Huang

    StarTrek.com

    The ongoing series will feature episodic storytelling with each tale presented by a different artist. North cannot wait for fans to see how the book looks, and he's thrilled to have Charm drawing the debut story. "I get to team up with some of my favorite artists for this book, starting with Derek Charm, who we last teamed up with on the Eisner-winning Unbeatable Squirrel Girl and on the Eisner-nominated Shaxs' Best Day. He is: the best."

    "Just when you thought we couldn't go lower… we're BACK with the first ever ONGOING LOWER DECKS series," proudly stated IDW Group Editor Heather Antos. "Just like the fans out there, we too want more Lower Decks and this time we're giving it to you tenfold! Ryan North is showing us just how deep of a Trek nerd he is with these stories, and paired with the comedic geniuses of Derek Charm, Jack Lawrence, and more on art duties for a rotating cast of 'episodic' issues, this series is a mission so fun that even the Lower Deckers themselves won't want to miss it!"

    STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (2024) #1 Retail Incentive Cover by Chris Fenoglio

    STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS (2024) #1 Retail Incentive Cover by Chris Fenoglio

    StarTrek.com

    STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #1 beams into shops on November 13, 2024 and fans have until October 7, 2024 to pre-order from a local comic shop.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

